Gemini Nano Banana and ChatGPT get a new rival, you can now make viral AI images with…

Microsoft has unveiled its latest in-house artificial intelligence model, MAI-Image-1, a new text-to-image generator designed to challenge rivals like Google’s Gemini Nano Banana and OpenAI’s ChatGPT image tools. The announcement marks a bold step for Microsoft as it expands its own AI ecosystem, seeking to position itself at the forefront of creative and visual content generation. In recent months, Google’s quirky “Nano Banana” feature, which lets users generate humorous and viral AI images, has taken social media by storm.

Microsoft's entry into this space signals its intent to compete head-on in the rapidly growing market for AI-powered visual creation tools.

A new benchmark in AI-generated imagery

Developed with input from professional artists and designers, MAI-Image-1 aims to address a key criticism of current AI tools: their tendency to produce repetitive or generic visuals. Microsoft claims the model delivers photorealistic results, particularly excelling in complex elements such as light, texture, and landscapes.

According to the company, MAI-Image-1 also boasts impressive efficiency, generating images faster than most existing models without compromising on detail. Its performance has already been recognised by LMArena, a respected AI benchmarking platform, where human evaluators ranked it among the top ten AI image generators.

Part of Microsoft’s expanding AI ecosystem

MAI-Image-1 joins Microsoft’s growing suite of in-house models, including MAI-Voice-1, a generative voice system, and MAI-1-preview, the company’s conversational AI. Together, these models form part of Microsoft’s broader effort to reduce reliance on external AI developers, including OpenAI, an organisation Microsoft has heavily funded in the past.

The company’s strategy has recently diversified further, incorporating Anthropic’s AI models into select Microsoft 365 features, while simultaneously developing its own line of proprietary tools for both enterprise and creative users.

Focus on safety and responsible AI

While independent reviews of MAI-Image-1 are still awaited, Microsoft has underscored its commitment to responsible AI development. The company says the model includes built-in safeguards to prevent misuse and ensure ethical image generation, a growing concern as generative AI becomes more accessible to the public.

With MAI-Image-1, Microsoft is positioning itself as a serious contender in the AI creativity race, offering users a new way to generate viral, high-quality AI images that could soon rival the output of Google’s Nano Banana and ChatGPT’s own image tools.