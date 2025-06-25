Get BSNL SIM cards at your doorstep with easy self-KYC process: Here’s how

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched an online portal to provide doorstep delivery of SIM cards. This new service will allow users to order SIM cards and have them delivered directly to their homes, without the need to visit physical stores. However, before delivery, customers must complete a self-KYC (know your customer) verification process. Also, users can select either prepaid or postpaid SIM connections through this portal. BSNL now delivers SIM cards to your doorstep with a new self-KYC online service. (HT)

How to get a BSNL SIM at home

To complete the SIM card activation, users need to complete the self-KYC verification process. This step verifies their identity digitally before delivery. The portal requires applicants to fill out a customer registration form to choose between prepaid and postpaid plans. Additionally, applicants also need to provide their PIN code, name, and an alternate mobile number for communication.

Also read: Could non-Nintendo chargers shorten your Switch 2’s life? Here’s what a user’s experiment found

Once the details are submitted, BSNL will send a One-Time Password (OTP) to the alternate number for confirmation. Customers who face issues or have questions can contact BSNL’s helpline at 1800-180-1503 for support.

The portal also allows users to either get a new BSNL number or port their existing mobile numbers from other service providers. This feature aligns BSNL’s offerings with private telecom companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), which already provide free doorstep SIM delivery services. However, BSNL has not clarified if this new service will be free or if any charges will apply.

Also read: Meta and Oakley’s new AI smart glasses: Are Americans ready for wearable AI in everyday life?

Service Launched Amid Declining Subscriber Base

BSNL’s move to offer home delivery of SIM cards comes amid subscriber losses reported in recent months. According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL lost 200,000 subscribers overall and 1.8 million active users in April alone. The company’s Visitor Location Register (VLR) ratio, an indicator of active network usage, stood at 61.4 percent, which is relatively low. With this new online portal, BSNL aims to make SIM card access more convenient for customers and remain competitive in India’s telecom market.