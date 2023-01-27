Home / Technology / Get iQOO 9 Pro 5G from Amazon at less than 60,000. Check details

Get iQOO 9 Pro 5G from Amazon at less than 60,000. Check details

technology
Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:01 PM IST

The deal is available on two variants of the phone, both of which have an MRP of more than ₹70,000.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G.
iQOO 9 Pro 5G.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amazon India's Smartphone Upgrade Sale is currently underway and will conclude on January 31. iQOO's 9 Pro 5G is among the smartphones being offered at a bumper discount in the sale. Both variants of the phone – 12GB RAM, 256GB storage; 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – carry a discount of up to 18,050 in exchange offer, and 15,000 without exchange.

iQOO offer and discount

The original maximum retail price (MRP) of the two models is 79,990, and 74,990, respectively. On the reduced price, customers save 5,000 on paying for the device from an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank credit/debit card. This way, therefore, you get the product for less than 60,000 regardless of the variant.

iQOO: Features and specifications

The Chinese manufacturer has given a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display in this smartphone, and pixel resolution of 3,200x1,440. As its processor, 9 Pro 5G has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; a 4,500 mAh battery is used to charge the device, and supports fast charging of 120 W.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a triple camera setup with LED flash. It also boasts of a fingerprint sensor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amazon india
amazon india
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out