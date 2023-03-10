Get ready to glide and zoom: Sons of the Forest takes flight with hang glider, binoculars in first big update

Sons of the Forest just got a major upgrade, and survivalists everywhere are rejoicing! The first big update patch from Endnight Games has added a whole bunch of exciting new features to the game, including a hang glider, binoculars, a defensive wall gate, and even a mid-game boss fight. With all these new tools at your disposal, surviving in the forest just got a lot easier (and a lot more fun!).

Endnight Games clearly has big plans for the future of Sons of the Forest, and this update is just the beginning. In addition to the new features, they've also made a ton of balance changes, improvements, and fixes to make the game more stable and enjoyable for everyone. And let's not forget about Kelvin, the game's iconic sidekick, who's now a bit less "interesting" thanks to some much-needed fixes.

Sons of the Forest binoculars added in new update

Features added in Sons of the Forest first update patch

- Binoculars

- Hang Glider

- Defensive Wall gate

- Mid game boss fight into food bunker

- Added Settings Reset in the Options screen

- Missing Virginia leather suit pickup to world

- You can now lock doors with a stick placed on the interior of the door

-Built small structures (furniture) can now be grabbed, while grabbed it can either be placed again somewhere or thrown to collapse it and get back its resources

- Some additional story elements added

- New headshot death animation variations added for cannibals

- Angry regular cannibals can attack now by jumping out of trees

- Small birds will now land and eat/gain fullness

- Option to hide player name tags

- Option to hide projectile reticle and trajectory

- Fish trap should now work and catch fish (every 5-10 minutes) as long as it’s placed in water and the current season is not winter

- Lookout towers to some cannibal villages

- Story Paper pickups will now show UI to “Zoom” in

- New structure type: One Sided Apex. Fills the space between a leaning beam and its supporting beam. Aligns automatically based on the leaning beam orientation. Fits quarter log variations to the right length automatically.

But let's get back to the fun stuff, shall we? The hang glider and binoculars are easily the highlights of this update, giving players a whole new way to explore the forest and scope out potential dangers. And the new defensive wall gate is a must-have for anyone looking to fortify their base and keep out unwanted visitors.

Of course, with all these new features come new challenges. The mid-game boss fight is sure to put even the most skilled survivalists to the test, and you'll need to be on your toes if you want to come out alive. But with the right strategy and a little bit of luck, you just might emerge victorious.

Overall, this update is a great sign for the future of Sons of the Forest. Endnight Games is clearly committed to making this one of the best survival horror games out there, and we can't wait to see what they have in store next. So grab your hang glider, pack your binoculars, and get ready to explore the forest like never before!

