Get 70,009 off on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Flipkart- Check out bank offers

Planning to buy a flagship range smartphone? Then we found just the right device which is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in the year 2023 in the flagship smartphone market with eye-catching features, design, and camera capabilities. Despite being a generation older, it is still considered to be one of the best smartphones for multi-purpose usage. Therefore, if you do not have a big budget but want to own a high-end smartphone then the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the right choice. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops on Flipkart, check details. (HT Tech)

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a huge price cut deal on Flipkart with exciting bank and exchange offers, enabling buyers to get it at a reasonable price. Here's how to get Samsung’s flagship at discounted prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount and bank offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.149999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.79990, providing buyers with a 46% discount on this flagship smartphone. Therefore, just with price cuts, buyers are getting a hefty Rs. 70009 discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Alongside discounts, buyers can also avail bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. With Galaxy S23 Ultra, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Therefore, Flipkart is providing a steal deal offer, which buyers should not miss if they are planning on a smartphone purchase.

Why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1750 nits brightness. It sports HDR10+, Always-on display features, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740. The smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and several storage options of up to 1 TB. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also powered by AI features such as Circle to Search, AI eraser, Note Assists, and other Galaxy AI tools.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is famously known for its exceptional camera capabilities. It comes with a quad camera setup that consists of a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.