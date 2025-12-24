Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Gifting made easy on the Amazon Christmas Store with last minute deals on earbuds from popular brands

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Explore last minute earbud deals at the Amazon Christmas Store and simplify gifting with popular brands like boAt and GOBoult that deliver a complete package. 

Boat Nirvana Ion, 120HRS Battery, Crystal Bionic Sound w/Dual EQ Modes, 4Mics ENx, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v.5.2 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GOBOULT x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs, Made in India Ear Buds Wireless (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Boult GOBOULT (Formerly UFO with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+, 60HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Magnetic Earbuds, in Ear Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Boat Airdopes 800, Dolby Audio, Adaptive EQ by Mimi, 4Mics AI ENx, App Support, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Interstellar Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Christmas gifting often sneaks up faster than expected, leaving little room for second guessing. The Amazon Christmas Store eases that pressure with last minute deals on earbuds from popular brands like boAt and GOBoult that people genuinely enjoy using.

Get these deals for Christmas gifting.
Compact, practical and always appreciated, earbuds suit students, commuters and fitness lovers alike. Strong battery life, improved sound tuning and neat designs make today’s options far more polished than budget models of the past. Picking the right pair now delivers a thoughtful gift without stretching budgets or missing the festive deadline.

Loading...

Nirvana Ion focuses on endurance and clarity, making it a strong gift for heavy listeners. The massive 120 hour battery removes charging anxiety, while dual EQ modes let users tweak sound easily. Call quality stays reliable thanks to four mics and ENx tuning. The design feels practical rather than flashy. This pair suits commuters and work from home users who value longevity over compact charging cases.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 120 hours
Audio
Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ
Call Quality
Quad mic ENx
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Protection
IPX4
Loading...

GOBOULT x Mustang Torq blends bold design with punchy performance. The 13mm drivers deliver energetic sound, while ultra low latency suits casual gaming and video content. Breathing LEDs add visual flair, making these earbuds feel gift worthy straight out of the box. App support improves control and tuning. This pair suits younger users who enjoy style, bass and playful aesthetics alongside dependable everyday performance.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 60 hours
Drivers
13mm dynamic
Call Quality
Quad mic ENC
Latency
45ms
Extras
Breathing LED design
Loading...

This Boult offering focuses on balance between price, features and performance. Strong battery life, low latency support and quad mic ENC make it practical for calls, streaming and light gaming. The sound leans bass heavy, matching popular taste. App support adds welcome flexibility. This model suits buyers who want feature rich earbuds without paying premium pricing, especially as a festive last minute gift.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 48 hours
Drivers
13mm bass drivers
Call Quality
Quad mic ENC
Latency
45ms gaming mode
Extras
App support and LEDs
Loading...

Rockerz 255 Pro+ remains a dependable choice for users who prefer neckband comfort over true wireless buds. The long battery life and fast charging suit travel and workouts. Magnetic earbuds keep things tidy when not in use. Sound stays lively and calls remain clear. This model suits fitness focused users and commuters who want reliability, comfort and minimal risk of losing earbuds.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 60 hours
Charging
Fast charge support
Protection
IPX7
Connectivity
Dual pairing
Design
Magnetic neckband
Loading...

Airdopes 800 brings premium touches into a festive friendly price range. Dolby Audio and adaptive EQ add refinement, while quad mic AI ENx improves call clarity. Fast charging and low latency support daily convenience. The design feels modern and polished, making it a strong gifting pick. This pair suits users who enjoy balanced sound, smart features and a clean, contemporary finish.

Specifications

Audio
Dolby Audio with Adaptive EQ
Call Quality
Quad mic AI ENx
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Protection
IPX5
Extras
Fast charge and low latency

1. Is battery life more important than compact design

Long battery life suits commuters and work from home users who dislike frequent charging. Compact earbuds feel lighter in pockets and appeal to travellers who value portability over marathon listening sessions.

2. Do you need low latency support for gaming and videos

Low latency improves sync during gaming and streaming, making visuals feel responsive. Casual listeners may not notice delays, though gamers and binge watchers benefit immediately from faster audio response.

3. Does call quality matter more than sound tuningn

Strong call quality suits professionals and students attending frequent calls. Sound tuning matters more for music lovers. Many modern earbuds balance both, though priorities still depend on daily usage habits.

4. Are app features and EQ controls worth considering

App support adds control over sound profiles, gestures and updates. Users who enjoy personalisation gain more value, while simple listeners may prefer straightforward plug and play operation.

  • Are budget earbuds good enough for gifting

    Modern earbuds deliver strong sound, long battery life and stable connections. Budget models suit daily use, gifting and travel, offering features like fast charging and clear calls without premium pricing.

  • Do low latency earbuds really improve gaming and videos

    Yes, low latency modes reduce audio delay during gaming and videos. Casual listening feels fine without it, though gamers and streamers notice smoother sync and quicker response immediately today now.

  • How important is quad mic ENC for calls

    Quad mic ENC improves call clarity by reducing background noise. It benefits remote workers and students, making conversations sound cleaner even in busy homes or public spaces during winter mornings.

  • Are neckband earphones better than true wireless earbuds

    Neckbands suit workouts and travel thanks to stability and long battery life. True wireless earbuds feel lighter and pocket friendly, appealing to users who prefer cable free designs daily use.

  • Does water resistance matter for everyday earbuds

    IP ratings protect earbuds from sweat and splashes. Fitness users benefit most, while casual listeners still gain peace of mind during commutes, light rain or long calls at home daily.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

