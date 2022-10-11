Home / Technology / Global PC sector worst hit by US technology curbs on China: Report

Global PC sector worst hit by US technology curbs on China: Report

technology
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:51 PM IST

The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.

US has brought wide-ranging restrictions on selling chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China(AP)
US has brought wide-ranging restrictions on selling chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China(AP)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.

Worldwide shipments of desktop and laptop computers fell by 19.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago period, according to research firm Gartner. It was the biggest drop Gartner has documented in more than two decades of tracking the market, echoing data compiled by Canalys, which released similar figures showing double-digit declines.

The dismal PC numbers coincide with a period of upheaval for the global tech industry, which is now parsing a plethora of restrictions Washington imposed on chip and technology exports to China last week. Leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. had its biggest drop ever on Tuesday as the market reacted to the expanded sanctions.

PC vendors and major suppliers like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had already warned of a market slowdown this year, emphasizing the need for new growth to replace demand from remote work and online learning as the pandemic eases. Although shipping volume remains comparable to pre-pandemic levels and robust hiring numbers suggest positive commercial demand, it’s likely that economic headwinds will impact IT spending for both business and personal use into next year, according to Canalys.

“The rapid deterioration in demand across all segments is a worrying sign not only for vendors, but for stakeholders across the supply chain,” Canalys senior analyst Ishan Dutt said. “Intel and AMD are facing headwinds from weakness in their PC businesses, and smaller makers of components from ICs to memory are cutting production and lowering earnings forecasts.”

The market is likely to recover by the second half of 2023, Dutt added.

Lenovo Group Ltd. remained the top global PC maker in the third quarter, though its shipments fell around 15%, according to Gartner. Among the top five vendors, HP Inc. saw the largest decline in the third quarter with a 28% drop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa china
usa china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out