God of Glitches! Hillarious bug in God of War Ragnarok goes viral on Reddit

A new video posted on Reddit shows Atreus, the son, and sidekick of Kratos in the God of War Ragnarok game, stuck in a hilarious loop of jumping back and forth between two ledges. This recent glitch is just one of the many that several players have encountered in the game, but it certainly makes for one of the funnier ones. Released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in late 2022, God of War Ragnarok is the ninth action-adventure outing for the demigod Kratos. The game takes players on an epic journey through all Nine Realms of Norse mythology, filled with gods, monsters, and other magical creatures. Kratos is aided by his son Atreus, who also takes a starring role in solo missions throughout the game.

Latest update fixes bugs but the hilarious Atreus glitch goes viral (Image Credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok’s latest update, version 4.02, brings fixes for some bugs still present in the PlayStation title. This includes the addition of a New Game+ mode, which was released earlier this month. Despite years of polish and a steady stream of patches, even AAA game developers can’t smash every single bug, as this hilarious clip shows.

The video, posted by a Redditor named ArthurMorgan9, captures Atreus bouncing endlessly back and forth between two ledges very quickly, with Kratos fighting an enemy in the distance. Redditors responding to the unusual glitch seemed amused by the clip, with one response joking that Atreus was “getting those wind sprints in.”

Another Redditor, jsher211, recounted a bug where their Atreus began randomly shooting at a tree. It seems Atreus isn’t the only God of War Ragnarok character prone to repetitive behaviors, as another recent clip shows Dwarven blacksmith Brok endlessly bashing an immortal Draugr.

God of War Ragnarok expands on its predecessor, 2018’s critically acclaimed God of War, and responds to player complaints about Atreus’ sometimes annoying habit of offering unprompted assistance throughout the game. Recently, the voice actor who portrayed the character said even they get sick of hearing Atreus’ puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarok.

Despite the occasional glitch, God of War Ragnarok remains a hit game that received positive reviews from both fans and critics. The game’s epic storyline, filled with gods, monsters, and magical creatures, continues to captivate players as they journey through all Nine Realms of Norse mythology alongside Kratos and Atreus.

