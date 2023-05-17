God of War creator criticizes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's visuals, despite its overwhelming success

Critically acclaimed God of War creator David Jaffe, also known for his work on the Twisted Metal franchise, has recently shared his thoughts on Nintedo’s recent mega launch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite the controversy, the title's massive success and critical acclaim remain undisputed. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

While the action-adventure title has achieved tremendous success in terms of sales and critical reception, Jaffe criticized its visuals, marking them as "bland" and "old looking."

Expressing his personal opinion, the GoW developer emphasized that he doesn't place great importance on "amazing production value+visuals." He found it surprising that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's visuals didn't receive more criticism in reviews, considering their perceived shortcomings. Jaffe clarified that he doesn't expect realism in video games and acknowledged that the game isn't inherently bad. But, he still finds it poor in terms of visually appealing and believes it warrants discussion.

The eminent developer’s criticism of Tears of the Kingdom's graphics is not unique, as other netizens have also voiced similar concerns. Many have compared the visuals to modern blockbusters and found them lacking in comparison, occasional frame rate issues have been noted. Although, most critics have chosen to overlook these drawbacks, focusing instead on the game's overall quality and plot depth, which they believe outweigh the visual shortcomings.

Notably, Tears of the Kingdom is exclusively designed for the Nintendo Switch, a console that was released over six years ago. This aging hardware poses several hardware limitations on graphical capabilities and performance.

Many reviewers have taken the hardware drawbacks into account and adopted a more lenient stance towards Breathe of The Wild sequel’s visuals, understanding the constraints imposed by outdated hardware. Had the game been released on more advanced platforms, critics speculate that it may have received more scrutiny in terms of graphics and performance.

Despite the plethora of criticisms raised by Jaffe and others, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom enjoyed tremendous success on its launch. The game has broken the franchise’s previous sales set marks and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. In fact, it has become one of the highest-rated video games of all time. The overwhelming consensus is that the game's strengths, such as its gameplay, storytelling, and immersive world, far outweigh any visual shortcomings it may have.