Google changes its ‘G’ logo for the first time in 10 years

Google is introducing a redesigned version of its iconic ‘G’ logo, marking the first major update in nearly a decade. The new design moves away from the solid four-colour blocks - red, yellow, green, and blue and replaces them with a gradient effect that seamlessly transitions between the colours. This subtle shift aims to give the icon a fresher, more contemporary appearance, which reflects Google's ongoing focus on AI. Google has updated its 'G' logo with a gradient design after nearly ten years of consistency.

According to a 9to5Google report, the update is currently being rolled out to iOS users through the Google Search app and has begun appearing on Android devices with the release of Google app beta version 16.18. While the change is not dramatic, particularly when viewed at smaller sizes, it signifies a broader visual shift within Google’s design strategy, aligning with its recent AI-driven initiatives.

No Changes to Google Wordmark Yet

The company has not yet made any changes to the main Google wordmark. There is also no official confirmation on whether other product logos, like those of Chrome or Maps, will undergo similar updates. However, given Google’s emphasis on AI across its products, it is likely that the gradient design could be expanded to other services in the future.

This update marks the first time Google has updated its "G" logo since 2015. As the company integrates more AI features, the new gradient design reflects its evolving brand identity, particularly with the launch of Google Gemini, its generative AI assistant. Gemini's logo already incorporates a blue-to-purple gradient, further signalling a shift toward dynamic, gradient-based aesthetics in Google’s visual identity.

Currently, the new ‘G’ icon is visible on iOS and Pixel devices, while the older version remains in use on other platforms, including the web and non-Pixel Android devices. The new design is expected to roll out more widely across different devices and platforms in the coming weeks.