Google Chrome users on Windows and Mac face urgent security warning from CERT-In

Google Chrome remains the most popular browser in the world, but its popularity also makes it a common target for hackers. Recently, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a high severity warning for users running outdated versions of Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux. This alert follows Google's own acknowledgment of the flaw, underlining the urgency for users to update immediately.

CERT-In has categorised the flaw as “high severity” because it could allow attackers to gain access to sensitive data or compromise a user’s device. For individuals and organisations that depend heavily on Chrome for work, banking, and communication, this news highlights the importance of applying updates promptly.

Understanding the vulnerability in Chrome

The vulnerability has been traced to Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, the component that helps websites process and display interactive content. According to CERT-In, the flaw is caused by an “Out of bounds write in V8.” This issue arises when Chrome improperly handles certain memory processes, creating an opening for attackers.

Through specially crafted inputs, cybercriminals could exploit the flaw and execute harmful code. This may lead to a complete system compromise, theft of personal data, or even the installation of malware. Since JavaScript is widely used across countless websites, the scope of the risk is considerable.

CERT-In specifically warns that Chrome versions prior to 139.0.7258.138/.139 on Windows and Mac and prior to 139.0.7258.138 on Linux are at risk. Users are strongly urged to check which version of Chrome they are using. If their browser falls into the vulnerable category, updating it immediately is the only way to protect against potential exploitation.

How to stay protected

Google has already responded to the situation by issuing a patched update. To apply the fix, users must open Chrome, go to the three-dot menu, select Settings, click on About Chrome, and allow the browser to check for updates. Once the update is installed, restarting Chrome is essential for the changes to take effect.

Security experts stress that users often ignore these updates, assuming that their devices are safe enough. However, vulnerabilities like this show how dangerous such delays can be. Hackers actively search for systems running older versions of browsers to exploit these weaknesses. By applying the update right away, users reduce the risk of becoming a victim. The Indian government’s advisory adds weight to this point, making it clear that the warning is not a routine notice but a serious call for immediate action. The recent Chrome security issue once again demonstrates how vital it is to stay updated in today’s digital age. By simply taking a few minutes to update their browsers, users can safeguard personal and professional information against serious threats.