Google for India 2023 Event: 20 lakh videos removed for policy violations in Q2 2023

Google, in its continuous efforts to maintain a secure online environment, has announced the removal of two million videos for policy violations during the second quarter of 2023. This massive clean-up was announced at the Google for India 2023 event in the national capital today. The ninth edition of the Google for India event was held in New Delhi, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.(PTI)

Google said this demonstrates Google's commitment to upholding its content guidelines.

The company also highlighted Google Pay's security features that have been under the spotlight, with the platform instantly alerting users about suspicious transactions in their preferred language and effectively blocking fraudulent attempts.

Goggle says this proactive approach has been highly successful, with Google Pay reportedly preventing scams worth a substantial ₹12,000 crores in the past year.

The commitment to a safe and reliable platform doesn't end there. Google says it has taken action against over 3,500 lending apps that did not adhere to the company's policies.

The tech giant says these enforcement actions aim to create a more robust system that makes it increasingly difficult for predatory apps to be listed on the Play Store, ensuring user safety and trust.

Saikat Mitra, Vice President of Trust and Safety for Google Asia Pacific, highlighted the importance of empowering users with the right tools and expertise.

He emphasized the value of Google's investment in AI and machine learning-enabled security, complemented by human intelligence, in early threat detection and prevention.

Mitra, said "We empower users with the right tools and the right expertise. Our long-term investment in AI ml enabled security, combined with human intelligence is helping in detecting and blocking threats early before the next the user".

"Today, I want to shed light on the progress we have made on two very important products, Google Pay and Google Play. On Google pay we instantly alerted people of suspicious transactions in their preferred language", added Mitra.

Google has recently declared a significant contribution. The tech giant is allocating a grant of USD 4 million to the Cyber Peace Foundation, a non-profit organization that is actively engaged in promoting digital security and countering cyber threats.

Goggle says this collaboration underlines its commitment to supporting initiatives that focus on enhancing online security and safeguarding user information. It signifies a concerted effort to address the growing challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age.

The Cyber Peace Foundation has been working to educate individuals and organizations about cybersecurity best practices while also promoting a secure online environment.

Google's grant will enable the foundation to further expand its initiatives and strengthen the digital defence infrastructure.

The announcement was made during Google for India 2023 event that shed light on various aspects of online safety, including Google's efforts to combat harmful content and misinformation.

During the event, Google also highlighted its commitment to safeguarding user's privacy and online experiences.

