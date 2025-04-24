Google I/O 2025: Android 16, Material 3 Expressive and what else to expect

Google I/O 2025 is now just under a month away, scheduled for 20 and 21 May 2025. Like the past couple of years, this year’s event is also expected to focus heavily on artificial intelligence features. This should excite many people who tune into the event each year to learn about what Google is working on next. One of the key highlights will be the latest version of Android. New features that users can expect to see on their devices will also be revealed. Google I/O 2025 is just a few weeks away.(AP file photo)

All in all, Google I/O 2025 is shaping up to be a big event for tech enthusiasts. Let us walk you through what we expect from the event so far, based on reports.

Android 16

Android 16 is undoubtedly going to be one of the major highlights. What makes it even more interesting is that it's arriving earlier than usual this time. Android releases, this time around, seem to be moving faster this year compared to what we have seen in the recent past.

With Android 16 in particular, a lot of information has already emerged. The beta versions are already available, but Google is reportedly expected to introduce several new additions at I/O, and that’s definitely something to look forward to.

Material 3 Expressive Design Language

Google is expected to introduce a brand new design language this year at Google I/O 2025, and it could be called Material 3 Expressive. It would be another addition to the Material Design language that was introduced several years ago.The current descriptions for the same are vague at the moment, Android Authority recently reported that it was spotted in the Android Settings app.

Android TV And More

Android Authority also reports that Google could be working on Android 16 for Android TV. And if this turns out true, it would mean Google might skip Android 15 altogether for Android TV platform. Alongside this, there could be a new Android XR version, updates on Gemini Nano, and desktop windowing for Android.

