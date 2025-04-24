Apple could bring this iPhone 16 AI feature to AirPods and Apple Watch: Report

Apple Intelligence is currently a work in progress. Apple has been adding new features, mostly with every release, since the initial batch of features rolled out with iOS 18.1. Visual Intelligence was one such feature that first debuted with iOS 18.2. But the catch was: this was limited to just the brand-new iPhone 16 series models with the Camera Control button. However, Apple eventually launched the same for other models, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the newly released iPhone 16e—none of which have the Camera Control. You can access it using various shortcuts, including the lock screen, Control Centre, or even the Action Button. Apple Camera Control makes it convenient to access Visual Intelligence.(Apple)

Now, based on what a new Bloomberg report says, Apple might just be up to more things with the same, and potentially expand it further, including to other devices like AirPods. Here’s what to expect:

Visual Intelligence Could Make It To AirPods And Other Devices

Mark Gurman, who has an accurate record of predicting Apple-related developments, said that Apple is looking to expand Visual Intelligence further and perhaps diversify to devices like the rumoured AirPods with a camera. Gurman added that “Along the way, Apple also wants to shift Visual Intelligence toward its own AI models, rather than those from OpenAI and Google.”

Moreover, he also says that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on new models of the Apple Watch, which could also get cameras.

“As with the future AirPods, this would help the device see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information,” Bloomberg reported.

Which iPhone Models Have Visual Intelligence As Of Now?

Currently, all iPhone 16 series models, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, as well as the newly launched iPhone 16e, support Visual Intelligence. Alongside this, it is also available gon the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max