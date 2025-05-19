Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch keynote online

Google I/O 2025 is just around the corner, one of the awaited times of the year, when the tech giant previews new Android versions and its AI advancements for the year. The company recently hosted a small Android Show, teasing Android 16 design upgrades, greater Gemini integration, new security features, and more. Now, we’ll get to know more about Android 16 and other software features during the keynote. However, keep in mind that Google may not make any hardware-related announcements surrounding the Pixel 10 series or other devices. Therefore, what can we expect during the Google I/O 2025 and from where to stream the keynote online. Google I/O 2025 to kick off tomorrow with new announcements surrounding the latest Android version and AI.(Google)

Google I/O 2025 keynote: How to watch online

The Google I/O 2025 will commence on May 20 and last till May 21. The official Keynote will take place on the first day of I/O 2025, where Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the stage to unveil new plans for the year.

The Google I/O 2025 keynote will be live-streamed on May 20, at 10 AM PT and 10:30 PM IST. Reportedly, the keynote could be around two hours long, since several announcements are on the way. The keynote can be live-streamed online on Google’s I/O website or Google’s YouTube channel.

Google I/O 2025: What to expect

Google will officially introduce the Android 16 update during the keynote, showcasing improvements, UI changes, new features, and more. The company has already previewed some of the changes and upgrades at the Android show, but we may get to know more about the update during the keynote. With Android 16, the tech giant could make big announcements around AI and its Gemini AI apps. Reports suggest that we can see new AI models, features, greater AI integration across services, and more.

Alongside major Android 16 and AI-related announcements, Google may also provide a glimpse of Android XR for upcoming headsets and smartglasses. There are also expectations for a major overhaul to Wear OS 6 with Gemini integration, UI changes, new features, and others. Therefore, this year’s Google I/O is big on announcements with software as well as the AI front. Now, we are just a day away from getting a glimpse at what Google has been preparing all this time and when we can expect the announced features to be rolled out.

