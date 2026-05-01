Google is bringing Gemini to your car—and it’s about to change how you drive, navigate, and multitask

Your car is about to get a lot more conversational. Google is rolling out its AI assistant Gemini to vehicles powered by Google built-in, marking a significant upgrade over the existing Google Assistant. The shift brings more natural interactions, deeper vehicle integration, and smarter on-the-go assistance, turning everyday drives into a more connected, AI-driven experience. Your next car update could bring Gemini AI: Here’s how Google is changing the in-car experience. (Google ) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The update will begin rolling out in the United States in English, with a broader global expansion planned in the coming months. Importantly, this upgrade isn’t limited to new vehicles; existing compatible cars will also receive Gemini through over-the-air updates.

Natural voice interactions At its core, Gemini transforms how drivers interact with their cars. Instead of memorising fixed voice commands, users can now speak naturally. Whether it’s asking for “a scenic place to stop for lunch” or checking if a nearby event could disrupt traffic, Gemini pulls real-time insights from Google Maps to respond intelligently.

The assistant also simplifies everyday tasks. It can summarise incoming messages, help draft and edit replies, and personalise music requests across apps like YouTube Music, all through conversational prompts. The goal is to reduce distractions while keeping drivers informed and in control.

Conversation and planning features One of the standout features is “Gemini Live” (currently in beta), which enables free-flowing conversations. This allows users to explore topics, learn about destinations, or even plan activities while on the move—without needing to restart commands or follow rigid prompts.

This shift turns the in-car assistant from a reactive tool into something more proactive and engaging, blurring the line between navigation system and digital companion.

Deeper integration with your car’s systems Google is also pushing deeper integration with vehicle hardware and data. By leveraging manufacturer-provided manuals, Gemini can answer car-specific questions like adjusting trunk height or preparing the vehicle for certain conditions.

For electric vehicles, it adds practical value by offering real-time battery updates, predicting charge levels at arrival, and suggesting nearby charging stations along with useful stops.

Gemini can also control cabin settings more intuitively. A simple phrase like “It’s too cold” can trigger actions such as increasing the temperature or turning on the defroster, without manual input.

This rollout builds on Google’s earlier promise that cars with Google built-in would improve over time. With Gemini at the centre, the company is positioning the car as an extension of its broader AI ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Google says Gemini will expand to more regions and languages, along with deeper integrations into apps like Gmail, Calendar, and smart home controls—further extending its role beyond just navigation and voice commands.