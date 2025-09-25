Google is building Android for PC, Qualcomm CEO says its…

Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Summit, where it recently unveiled the next-generation flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. During the summit, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Google’s Rick Osterloh took the stage for the opening keynote. The conversation included Google’s plan for bringing Android to PCs. Amon also teased that he has seen a version of the software, saying, “I’ve seen it, it is incredible”. Google has been rumoured to merge ChromeOS with Android for some time, and the company has also started to open up about the plans, creating hype for what’s still in development. Qualcomm CEO claims to have seen a version of the merged ChromeOS and Android. (Bloomberg)

Google’s Android for PC

At the Qualcomm summit, Google’s Rick Osterloh took the stage with Qualcomm's CEO, discussing how the tech giant is in the process of merging Android and ChromeOS. During the conversation, Osterloh said, “In the past, we’ve always had very different systems between what we’re building on PCs and what we’re building on smartphones, and we’ve embarked on a project to combine that.” “We are building together a common technical foundation for our products on PCs and desktop computing systems.”

In addition, Osterloh also opened up about bringing an AI stack to PCs; he further added that Google wants to bring Gemini AI models, Google Assistant, Google apps, and developer tools on PCs, meaning Google’s new AI innovations will not just be on phones, but PC users can also get hands-on. Hence, it aims to bring Android everywhere, to phones, PCs, tablets, and other devices, making it a universal platform. “I think this is another way in which Android is gonna be able to serve everyone in every computing category”, said Osterloh.

Amon also replied, saying, “I’ve seen it, it is incredible. It delivers on the vision of the convergence of mobile and PC. I can’t wait to have one.” As of now, the plan for merging the two software is still in development, and a Google executive has also not started a tentative timeline on when the new converged OS will be ready for users to test and trial. While the vision gives hope for a better future, we need to know more about how it will be integrated into our devices across categories.

