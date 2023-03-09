Home / Technology / Google, Meta ‘over-hired’ many who do ‘fake work’: PayPal Mafia's Keith Rabois

Google, Meta ‘over-hired’ many who do ‘fake work’: PayPal Mafia's Keith Rabois

technology
Published on Mar 09, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Tech innovator Keith Rabois shared reasons behind mass layoffs at an event organised by banking firm Evercore.

Keith Rabois said that Google and Meta had thousands of employees ‘who don’t do anything'(Twitter)
Keith Rabois said that Google and Meta had thousands of employees ‘who don’t do anything'(Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy

Entrepreneur and investor Keith Rabois has recently claimed that tech giants Meta and Google have hired thousands of tech staff member to do ‘fake work’ and meet the ‘vanity metric’ of the company. Rabois is the chief executive of OpenStore and general partner at Founder Fund. He is also one of the members of ‘PayPal Mafia’ – a group formed by ex-employees of the fintech firm.

Also read: This year, Google to see fewer promotions to senior roles than in past: Report

Rabois said major tech firms were ‘over-hiring’ and that the ongoing mass layoffs to limit cost was ‘overdue’. "All these people were extraneous, this has been true for a long time, the vanity metric of hiring employees was this false god in some ways," he said at an event organised by a banking firm Evercore, as cited by Business Insider India.

The tech entrepreneur further said that Google and Meta had thousands of employees ‘who don’t do anything' and added that ‘it’s all fake work'. "Now that's being exposed, what do these people actually do, they go to meetings."

He recommended industries to shift their focus from vanity metrics to profitability metric and that cutting head count was ‘one of the best ways to preserve and generate free cash flow’.

Vanity metric is referred to company's statistics that look healthy from the surface, however, they don't necessarily translate to meaningful result.

According to Layoffs.fyi, over 1,000 companies laid off more than 1.6 lakh staff in 2022 and it reached the 1 lakh-mark so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
business google facebook job crisis + 2 more
business google facebook job crisis + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out