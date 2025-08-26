Google Pixel 10 5G alternatives: Which flagship mobiles may be a better buy?

The Google Pixel 10 series is finally here, and many smartphone buyers must be considering upgrading to the latest generation. While the entire lineup has received several upgrades, this year’s popular model among the four is the base Google Pixel 10 model. The smartphone has upgraded from a dual camera to a triple camera setup with a telephoto lens, features the same Tensor G5 chip as the Pixel 10 Pro models, and offers similar AI upgrades. Despite the attractive features, many buyers may look for alternatives in a similar price point or even less expensive. Therefore, we have found the 5 best Google Pixel 10 5G alternatives that may come to your liking. Top 5 flagship phones to buy in place of the Google Pixel 10 5G model.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 5G alternatives

Apple iPhone 16: Google Pixel phones compete neck-to-neck with Apple iPhones, and for the Pixel 10 model, the best alternative could be the iPhone 16, as it comes with a powerful A18 chip, Apple Intelligence support, a clean iOS 18 UI, which will be upgraded to iOS 26 next month. In addition, the iPhone 16 is compact and looks premium in hand.

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: Another Pixel 10 alternative to consider is the Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is slim, compact, and powerful with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Similar to Pixel 10, the Galaxy S25 is another AI-powered phone that also offers several Google AI features, making it a great choice. In addition, the smartphone captures impressive and detailed images.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: This smartphone is popularly known as a “compact flagship”, offering powerful performance and features at an affordable price and in a compact size. The Vivo X200 FE is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ SoC for performance. It comes with a ZEISS integrated triple camera setup for professional-level photography.

iPhone 17 (upcoming): If you prefer the iOS ecosystem, then you may also want to wait for the new iPhone 17 model, which is expected to debut next month. This is expected to be a worthy competitor of the Pixel 10 model with a new powerful A19 chip, upgraded 120Hz display, new Apple Intelligence features, and more.

OnePlus 13 5G: Lastly, if you are in search of an all-rounder phone, then you may want to buy the OnePlus 13 model, as it offers powerful performance, an impressive camera, a bigger battery, and a stylish design that may win you over the Google Pixel 10 model. Additionally, it has a bigger screen size than the above-mentioned models, making it more suitable for entertainment and gaming purposes.