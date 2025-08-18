Google Pixel 10 launch on August 20: Price in India likely to be…

Google is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, on August 20, 2025. The upcoming device will succeed the Pixel 9 and is expected to bring major upgrades in performance, design, and AI-driven features. Here’s a quick look at what to expect. Google Pixel 10: The first glimpse of the phone is out now.(Screengrab/Google)

Google Pixel 10: Price in India

The Pixel 10 is likely to be priced around ₹75,000– ₹80,000 for the base variant in India, according to early reports. This puts it in direct competition with the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. Google is expected to make the phone available through Flipkart and official retail partners shortly after the global launch.

Google Pixel 10: Design

The Pixel 10 is tipped to retain the iconic horizontal camera bar but with a slimmer profile. Leaks suggest a titanium frame and a more refined matte glass back for better grip. The phone may also come in new colours, including Obsidian Black, Porcelain White, and a limited-edition Emerald Green.

Google Pixel 10: Display

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animations and improved gaming performance. Google is also working on boosting outdoor brightness levels to compete with rivals.

Google Pixel 10: Processor and Performance

At its core, the Pixel 10 will run on the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The new processor is expected to deliver significant performance and power efficiency gains over the Tensor G4. The device will run Android 15 out of the box with exclusive AI features.

Google Pixel 10: Camera

The Pixel series is known for its camera performance, and the Pixel 10 is set to continue that legacy. It is rumoured to feature a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and enhanced AI-based computational photography. Google may also introduce improved Astrophotography 2.0 and upgraded low-light shooting.

Google Pixel 10: Battery and Charging

The device could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, alongside wireless and reverse wireless charging. Google is also expected to improve battery health management through AI optimisation.