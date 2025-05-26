Google Pixel 10 new colour options, triple cameras, and AI features tipped online

Google is preparing to launch its next flagship, the Pixel 10 series, and recent leaks have revealed potential colour options and design details. The recent leaks have suggested the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will arrive in a variety of new colours that will set them apart from previous models. Google’s Pixel 10 series is expected to launch with new colour options and advanced AI features.(HT Tech)

Google Pixel 10 and Pro Series: Colour Options (Leaked)

According to Mystic Leaks, the Pixel 10 may be offered in Obsidian (black), Blue, Iris (purple), and Limoncello (yellow). While Obsidian remains a staple in Google’s colour lineup, the reappearance of Blue suggests a return to shades seen in earlier generations, such as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 4a. Limoncello might serve as a substitute for lighter shades like Porcelain. Iris was previously featured in the Pixel 9a, which indicates some colour may continue.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how

For the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, leaks point to colour options like Obsidian, Green, Sterling (grey), and Porcelain. Sterling may sit between black and white, while Green could offer a fresh option similar to the Mint of the Pixel 8 Pro or the Aloe of the Pixel 8a. Porcelain and Obsidian are recurring choices for Google’s higher-end models.

Pixel 10: Design an AI feature (Leaked)

In addition to colour leaks, images from a recent marketing shoot were briefly shared online by a tipster known as @MarksgonePublic on X. Though the photos have been removed now, these visuals appeared to be part of Google’s upcoming campaign for the Pixel 10, showing storyboards and concept shots. The tagline “Ask more of your phone” appears to tie the new phones to AI features announced at Google’s I/O 2025 developer conference.

Also read: Windows 10 Support Is Ending: Flipkart says it’s time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC

The design of the Pixel 10 looks similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, based on leaked images. The unit shown includes a triple-lens camera setup, previously limited to Pro variants. This detail hints that Google may expand the triple-camera setup to all models in the Pixel 10 lineup rather than be exclusive to the Pro models. The layout of the phone, including the placement of buttons, remains unchanged, and the Obsidian black colour appears in the promotional materials.

Furthermore, the AI integration will play a major role in the Pixel 10. New features include “Video Generative ML,” an AI-powered video editing tool inside Google Photos; “Speak-to-Tweak,” which lets users adjust images with voice commands; and “Sketch-to-Image,” a function that converts sketches into photorealistic images.

Also read: Elevate your play by bringing home a new gaming laptop this Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale

Google typically launches its flagship Pixel phones in late summer, and the Pixel 10 is expected to follow this pattern with a possible release in August 2025. The upcoming devices are expected to feature generative AI tools introduced at Google I/O 2025.