Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 5 cool things you must know about the phone

The Google Pixel 10 series models have already set high standards in the flagship market for delivering premium design, impressive upgrades, AI-packed features, and a Pro-level camera system. While the entire lineup looks enticing, I have been busy testing the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G model, which sets the perfect tone for a high-end flagship, but in a smaller size. The smartphone offers several upgrades and new features that enhance the Android experience, but there are some unique features on the device which has caught my attention. Therefore, if you are planning to get the Pixel 10 Pro 5G model, here are 5 cool things you need to know about the phone. Here are 5 things that make the Google Pixel 10 Pro a smart AI phone.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 5 cool things that make it a true flagship

Google's Material 3 Expressive design: With Android 16, Google has revamped the entire user interface with a new Material 3 expressive design across the software. From redesigned first-part apps to enhanced personalised experiences, the experience is quite fluid, smooth, and seamless. In comparison to iOS 26 Liquid Glass UI, the Material 3 expressive UI appear more clean and easier to use.

Gemini Live: Another impressive addition to the Pixel 10 Pro is Gemini Live, which comes with several capabilities, Google app integration, and natural AI processing. Firstly, Gemini Live’s screen sharing feature has made it immensely easier for me to read news articles and as for follow-up questions about the article. Secondly, it now has access to apps like Keep, Gmail, Drive, and Calendar, which just makes the job so much easier.



Camera Coach: This is a must-have AI-powered feature, which Samsung and Apple should already start to take note of. Camera coach is perfect for people who struggle to capture pleasing images of their friends and family. It guides users to adjust camera angles and provides suggestions, which makes it easier to snap social media-worthy images. However, the subject or person has to be a little patient about it.

Gboard writing tool: The Pixel 10 models also include an AI-powered writing assistant on Gboard that helps correct writing errors, proofreads text, provides writing suggestions, changes text tones, and more. It is perfect for users who struggle to draft messages with the right tone. While it was an exclusive Pixel 10 series feature, it is said to roll out to older Pixel phones as well.

Google Journal app: Similar to Apple’s Journal app, Google has also introduced a Journal app for Pixel phones that lets users write down their thoughts and ideas. The app also comes with an on-device AI feature that provides users with writing suggestions. It also enables users to add photos, locations, and activities to their daily entries, making it more personalised.