Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G unboxing: Price in India, specifications, and features

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G has been making waves in the flagship market for its advanced AI-powered features, new camera features, and a TSMC-made chipset. The smartphone flaunts a similar design to its predecessor, but the new colour variants add a unique touch that not only gives the device a premium look but also a more classy feel. Now, we have finally got our hands on the new Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G, and we will continue to test its camera, performance, and AI features to see if it lives up to the hype. But first, we have unboxed the device to experience it, to showcase Google’s premium boxing experience, smartphone design, and the in-box content. Here’s an exclusive Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G unboxing experience.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G unboxing

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G comes with a USB-C charging cord, SIM ejector tool, and user manual in the box. The buyer will have to purchase the charging adapter separately from the smartphone. Click on the embedded link below to have a first look at the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G in Porcelain colour variant :

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G comes at a price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian colours. Interested buyers can purchase the device from Google Store or Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 207 grams. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3300nits of peak brightness. It also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Camera: It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Performance and battery: The Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It comes in a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4870mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Software: The Pixel 10 Pro runs on Android 16. Google is also offering seven years of OS and security updates.