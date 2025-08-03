Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G mobile: Price in India, design, camera, performance, and everything to expect

Google is expected to launch its new generation foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G, in India on August 20, 2025. The foldable will be accompanied by three other models, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and finally the Pixel 10 Pro XL. As launch is just around the corner, several leaks about the foldable have started to circulate, giving us a glimpse of what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will look like in terms of upgrades and new features. As of now, it is anticipated that the smartphone may look similar to its predecessor, but could get some design upgrades with a slimmer bezel, improved water protection, and more. Let’s have a closer look at what the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G will look like during the launch. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is likely to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip in India. Here’s everything we know so far.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Design and display

Last year, Google made a significant design revamp with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, bringing a more attractive look. Now, we expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to retain a similar design with a flat design, a satin metal frame, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and slimmer bezels. The foldable is expected to offer an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water, making it the first foldable smartphone with advanced durability. The smartphone is expected to come in two new Moonstone and Jade colours.

For display, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch main foldable OLED display. It may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and more than 2700nits peak brightness.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Camera

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN8 sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Therefore, the main camera is getting a slight upgrade over its predecessor. The smartphone will also include a dual front-facing camera, 10MP on the cover and 10MP on the main screen.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Performance and battery

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, likely to be built with TSMC's 3nm process. The smartphone will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The foldable will run on Android 16, which is getting a Material 3 Expressive redesign. For a lasting performance, the foldable will likely be powered by a 5015 mAh battery that may support 23W of wired charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Price

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. Last year, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,72,999. Now, as per leaked US pricing, the new-gen is expected to cost $1799.