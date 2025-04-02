Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may look similar to its predecessor: Here’s what we know

Last year, the Google Pixel 9 series was a big hit for the tech giant, with four innovative models, new designs, powerful performances, and noteworthy camera features. One of the models which gained much attention was the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, launched in the foldable smartphone market with a unique and sleek design. Now, as we are closing the launch timeline for Pixel 10 series models, new information about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold design has come forward. Last year’s Google foldable was a major hit in terms of design and this year, Google is expected to play safe, as the new design render for the Pixel 10 Pro looks similar to its predecessor. Therefore, if you have been looking forward to the Pixel 10 series, here’s what we know so far about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Pixel 10 Pro Fold to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, here’s what’s coming.(OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold design

In a recent spotting, first renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold surfaced online by Onleaks and Android Headlines, showcasing an identical design as last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. Reportedly, the new generation foldable will retain similar design, dimensions and thickness as its predecessor. Therefore, no major design changes are expected this year as of now.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3mm. However, the new model is 0.2mm thicker than its predecessor. So, if you are rooting for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model, the design may remain the same, but we expect that the hardware will get major upgrades with the chipset.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What we expect this year

As we may not get major design upgrades, we expect Google to bring powerful performance with the Tensor G5 chip manufactured by TSMC for the first time. This may also result in improved power consumption, day-to-day usage, camera performance, and others. Apart from this, Google may also announce a 16GB RAM variant for greater performance efficiency. Therefore, if you are looking for a foldable smartphone with greater productivity features, then you may want to wait for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

As of now, information surrounding the upcoming Pixe 10 series is slim, therefore, we will have to wait a few months more to know how the new generation Pixels will compete with other flagships in the market.