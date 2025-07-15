Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specifications and features tipped ahead of August launch

Google is expected to host the “Made by Google” event next month, during which the company is expected to introduce the Pixel 10 series. The new generation of Pixel phones will likely consist of four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Now, just a month ahead of launch, the detailed Pixel 10 Pro Fold specifications, consisting of battery size, display sizes, processor, and other crucial information, have been leaked, giving us a glimpse of what Google may reveal. If you are planning to buy a foldable phone this year, then know what the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has in store for you. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is launching next month with upgraded features, here’s everything you need to know.(OnLeaks x Android Headline)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications and features

According to an Android Headline report, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely feature a 6.4-inch OLED cover display and an 8-inch foldable main screen with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The foldable is also slated to get slimmer bezels, hence a slightly bigger cover display in comparison to the predecessor. In terms of photography, the foldable is expected to offer similar features to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the cover and main display, the phone may also feature a 10MP selfie camera.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. For lasting performance, the foldable is expected to get an upgraded 5,015mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped for a 5,200mAh battery. Reportedly, the battery is 7% larger than its predecessor, and 9% bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be the most durable foldable with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Well, the mentioned specifications and features look quite promising in comparison to last year’s model. However, we will have to wait until the official launch to confirm if these rumoured features are true or not. All new Pixel devices will likely be announced in August, and Google could make a launch announcement in the upcoming days.