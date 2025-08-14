Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G mobile gets 43000 discount ahead of Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch

Google is expected to launch the next-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in India on August 21, 2025. Just ahead of the launch, Flipkart has introduced a massive price cut on last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G mobile, allowing users to get the foldable at a reasonable price. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold model is also a part of Flipkart’s ongoing Freedom sale, hence the discount and exciting bank offers. With the offer, buyers can get the foldable at just under Rs. 1,30,000 from Flipkart. Know if you should wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a discounted price. Know if you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G at a discount price or wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G model.(Google)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G mobile price cut on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G mobile is originally priced at Rs. 1,72,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Freedom sale, the foldable is available at just Rs. 1,29,999, giving buyers a massive Rs. 43000 price drop. This discount comes days before the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch, which will succeed the discount model.

Alongside the discount, Flipkart is also offering exciting bank offers to further reduce the price of the foldable. Buyers can avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and get up to Rs. 4,000 per statement quarter. Buyers can also get Rs. 10000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Lastly, with the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 87,150 off, along with a Rs. 5000 exchange bonus on selected exchange models.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G: Which foldable should you buy?

Design: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely have a similar design; however, the new-gen is expected to be thicker with 10.8mm in thickness when folded. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer an IPX8 rating, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could offer an IP68 rating for water protection.

Display: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch OLED cover display and an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could feature a 6.4-inch cover display and the same 8-inch LTPO OLED main display. However, the new foldable could have a brighter display with 3000nits peak brightness.

Performance: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Whereas, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chip paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

Camera: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely retain similar camera features as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which may include a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.5MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models are expected to feature a 10MP lens on the cover screen and a 10MP lens on the main screen, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Battery: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is backed by a 4650mAh battery that supports 21W charging, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slated to get a 5015mAh battery with 25W wired charging.