Google Pixel 9a leaked video reveals alleged design and camera: Here’s our take

Google is yet to announce the Pixel 9a, which is expected to be the company's mid-range offering for 2024. Sitting below the Pixel 9 and the rest of the Pixel 9 series—including the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to bring some notable differences. So far, multiple reports have hinted various details about the phone, including its design and other aspects. However, in the latest development, a hands-on video of the alleged Pixel 9a, has surfaced. Google Pixel 9a is expected to sport a dual camera system.(Android Headlines)

Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra officially confirmed to launch in April: Here’s what to expect

Pixel 9a Design: What We Think

Based on the hands-on video posted by AndroidHeadlines, the phone appears to feature a flat back and flat sides. However, there is a stark difference compared to the rest of the lineup. The large camera bar, characteristic of the Pixel 9 models, has been replaced with a smaller, almost flat camera module positioned on the upper-left half of the phone.

While the Pixel 9a does resemble a Pixel 9 series device, it has a distinct design of its own and does not closely resemble the other Pixel 9 models. As for the finish on the back, it appears to be matte. However, from the video, it is unclear whether the material is glass or plastic. For context, last year’s Pixel 8a featured a polycarbonate back with metal sides, so it would not be surprising if the Pixel 9a follows a similar approach.

Regarding button placement, the right side of the phone houses the power button, with the volume rocker positioned below it. This setup is identical to the Pixel 9 series, where the power button is placed above the volume rocker. Meanwhile, the left side of the phone appears to be completely bare, similar to the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

Coming to our thoughts, if the Pixel 9a does end up looking like the unit in the leaked video, it would certainly indicate that Google is making an effort to differentiate its ‘a’ series phones from its mainline flagships. Instead of maintaining a recognisable design, the ‘a’ series appears to be taking a more minimal approach—though this is, of course, subjective.

Additionally, much will depend on the colour choices. The recently released iPhone 16e (which the Pixel 9a will compete with) is only available in black and white. If Google offers the Pixel 9a in vibrant colour options like Peony (from the Pixel 9), it could certainly help the device stand out and attract attention.

Pixel 9a Expected Specifications

According to reports, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature the Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor found in the rest of the Pixel 9 series, along with 8GB of RAM. Having the Tensor G4 chipset could make the Pixel 9a a much more compelling option compared to the Pixel 8a, which faced issues such as heating and poor signal reception. The Pixel 9 series reportedly resolved many of these problems, but it remains to be seen whether Google will use the same 5G modem as the Pixel 9 models or opt for a different one to cut costs.

Also, if Google prices the Pixel 9a similarly to the Pixel 8a in India—it will be interesting to see how the Indian market responds. So far, the reception of the Pixel 9 series has been largely positive, especially given that Google has addressed most of the shortcomings seen in the Pixel 8 lineup.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means