Google Pixel Watch 4 is now available in India: Check price, features and availability

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is now available for purchase in India, a few months after its global debut. The device, first unveiled in August and rolled out in several regions by October, is now available for purchase through Google’s online store in India. Google Pixel Watch 4 is now available in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,900. (Google)

Google Pixel Watch 4: Price and Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 4 comes in two size options: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs. 39,900, while the 45mm model costs Rs. 43,900. Currently, the smartwatch can be purchased directly from Google’s online store, with listings on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and select offline outlets expected soon.

Buyers can choose from several combinations in the 41mm lineup, including a Polished Silver Aluminium case with Iris or Porcelain Active Bands, a Champagne Gold case with Lemongrass Band, and a Matte Black case paired with an Obsidian Band. The larger 45mm variant comes in Satin Moonstone, Polished Silver, and Matte Black Aluminium case options, each with coordinating bands such as Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel Watch 4 features a 3D curved always-on AMOLED display with brightness levels, which claims to reach up to 3000 nits. It supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is protected by Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added strength.

The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor with a Cortex-M55 co-processor. It runs on Wear OS 6.0 and includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Google has integrated multiple sensors for fitness and health tracking. These include a multi-path optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, ECG compatibility, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. Additionally, it features the Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile aim to give users deeper insights into their health patterns.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel Watch 4 supports Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and optional LTE. However, it only supports the Satellite SOS feature in the U.S.

Moreover, battery performance differs by model. The 41mm version has a 325mAh cell, which claims to last up to 30 hours with the always-on display or two days in Battery Saver mode. The 45mm model includes a 455mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 40 hours of use or three days with Battery Saver. Both versions support fast charging via USB-C, reaching 80% capacity in under 30 minutes.