 Meet Gemini 1.5, Google's next-generation AI model | All you need to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Meet Gemini 1.5, Google's next-generation AI model | All you need to know

Meet Gemini 1.5, Google's next-generation AI model | All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 16, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Gemini 1.5 succeeds Gemini 1.0, launched in December last year.

Google has introduced the next-generation Gemini 1.5, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models, and the successor to last December's Gemini 1.0, the first such model.

Google Gemini 1.5 (Image courtesy: Google)
Google Gemini 1.5 (Image courtesy: Google)

Also Read: Google Gemini is the rebranded Bard with apps it deserves, and a subscription

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Gemini 1.5 delivers dramatically enhanced performance. It represents a step change in our approach, building upon research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundation model development and infrastructure. This includes making Gemini 1.5 more efficient to train and serve, with a new Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture,” Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind, said in a blog post introducing the product.

Gemini 1.5

(1.) The first Gemini 1.5 model being released for testing is Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google said, adding that Pro is a mid-size multimodal model, optimised for scaling across a wide-range of tasks.

(2.) Though Pro comes with a standard 128,000 context window, a limited group of developers and enterprise customers can try it with a context window of up to 1 million tokens via AI Studio and Vertex AI in private preview.

(3.) According to the tech giant, thanks to the innovations made by it in its model architecture, Pro can learn complex tasks more quickly, and maintain quality, while being more efficient to train and serve.

(4.) Also, Pro can process vast amounts of information in one g0, including one hour of video, 11 hours of audio, codebases with over 30,000 lines of code or over 700,000 words. Additionally, it can seamlessly analyse, classify and summarize large amounts of content within a given prompt.

(5.) Further, it can perform highly-sophisticated understanding and reasoning tasks for different modalities (including video) and do more relevant problem-solving tasks across longer blocks of code.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On