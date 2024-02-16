Meet Gemini 1.5, Google's next-generation AI model | All you need to know

Google has introduced the next-generation Gemini 1.5, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models, and the successor to last December's Gemini 1.0, the first such model. Google Gemini 1.5 (Image courtesy: Google)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Gemini 1.5 delivers dramatically enhanced performance. It represents a step change in our approach, building upon research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundation model development and infrastructure. This includes making Gemini 1.5 more efficient to train and serve, with a new Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture,” Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind, said in a blog post introducing the product.

Gemini 1.5

(1.) The first Gemini 1.5 model being released for testing is Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google said, adding that Pro is a mid-size multimodal model, optimised for scaling across a wide-range of tasks.

(2.) Though Pro comes with a standard 128,000 context window, a limited group of developers and enterprise customers can try it with a context window of up to 1 million tokens via AI Studio and Vertex AI in private preview.

(3.) According to the tech giant, thanks to the innovations made by it in its model architecture, Pro can learn complex tasks more quickly, and maintain quality, while being more efficient to train and serve.

(4.) Also, Pro can process vast amounts of information in one g0, including one hour of video, 11 hours of audio, codebases with over 30,000 lines of code or over 700,000 words. Additionally, it can seamlessly analyse, classify and summarize large amounts of content within a given prompt.

(5.) Further, it can perform highly-sophisticated understanding and reasoning tasks for different modalities (including video) and do more relevant problem-solving tasks across longer blocks of code.