Google revives Snapseed on iPhone with major update and new editing tools

Google has rolled out a major update to Snapseed, its photo editing app for iOS devices. The new version 3.0 brings a redesigned interface for both iPhone and iPad users. This update introduces a grid view displaying all edited images, making it easier to browse through past work. Navigation now relies on three distinct tabs: Looks, Faves, and Tools. The Faves tab is new and allows users to save frequently used editing tools for quick access. Google has updated Snapseed on iOS, with a redesigned interface and new photo editing tools.(App Store)

Snapseed 3.0: Redesigned Interface and New Features

Snapseed offers over 25 editing tools and filters, including recently added film-style filters. Google also updated the app’s icon to a simpler design.

Snapseed has been part of Google since 2012, but it has seen little development over recent years. The last significant update came in 2021, followed by minor changes in 2023 and 2024. Because the app processes images locally on the device and does not depend on cloud services, Google appeared to have deprioritised its development. The sudden release of version 3.0 signals renewed attention to the app.

The updated interface focuses on ease of use. Users begin editing by tapping a circular plus button at the bottom of the screen. The new tab system separates editing functions clearly: Looks provides preset styles, Faves stores user-selected tools, and Tools offers the full range of editing features. The export option moved to the top-right corner for easier access.

Editing tools include options to adjust image details, correct tonality and white balance, and apply effects like lens blur and vignette. Retouch features allow selective editing, brushing, healing, cropping, and perspective changes. The Style tab includes film filters along with options such as black and white, HDR, and drama effects. Creative tools cover double exposure, frames, and text additions.

In addition to the interface overhaul, Snapseed now features a simplified app icon and a “More to come, stay tuned” message, which indicates further developments may follow. However, Google has not confirmed whether the 3.0 update will be available on Android.