Google Search Preferred Sources feature explained: What is it and how it works

Google is changing the way you consume news online. With its newly launched “Preferred Sources” feature, the search giant is giving users more control over what shows up in their Top Stories feed. Instead of relying entirely on Google’s preset algorithms, you can now decide which news outlets you want to see first. The feature is currently rolling out in the US and India, two of Google’s biggest markets.

For readers, this means staying updated with content that you already trust and value. For publishers, it opens an opportunity to build stronger, long-term relationships with their audience.

What is Google’s Preferred Sources feature?

As announced in Google’s blog post last week, the feature allows users to customise search results by adding their favourite websites and blogs as “preferred sources.” Once added, stories from these outlets will appear more prominently within the Top Stories carousel whenever they publish fresh and relevant updates on the topic you’re searching.

Here’s how it works:

-Search for any trending topic on Google.

-In the Top Stories section, tap the new “sources” icon.

-Select your preferred websites.

-Refresh the page, and your chosen sources will now consistently appear in your Top Stories feed.

Additionally, a new “From your sources” section will show up below the Top Stories block, so you can easily discover more content from the outlets you follow. Importantly, there is no limit to the number of sources you can select.

Available in India and the US

The feature is currently rolling out in the US and India, two of Google’s biggest markets. Over time, it will likely expand to more countries.

With Preferred Sources, Google has put the choice back into the hands of the reader. And if you want accuracy, speed, and reliable reporting, adding trusted sources to your preferred list should be your first step.