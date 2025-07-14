Search
Google to merge Chrome OS into Android, here’s what it means for users

ByAyushmann Chawla
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 02:32 PM IST

Future Chromebooks and tablets are expected to run on an Android-based platform.

Google is publicly confirming what industry watchers have long speculated: it is working to merge Chrome OS into Android, consolidating the two into a single unified platform.

Google appears to be testing Android’s desktop mode, including windowing tools and Linux terminal support. (Reuters)
One Platform, Many Devices

Sameer Samat, President of Google’s Android Ecosystem, confirmed in a recent interview that Chrome OS will no longer remain a stand‐alone operating system. Instead, future Chromebooks and tablets are expected to run on an Android-based platform, giving users a seamless cross-device experience.

This shift builds on Google’s architecture convergence, Chrome OS already shares Android’s Linux kernel and components. Now the company is advancing it further, aiming to deliver a desktop-optimized Android experience that supports a richer feature set including Linux apps, browser extensions, multi-window UI, and improved external display handling.

Strategic Advantages for Google

Google’s consolidation effort supports several goals:

Streamlined development: One OS means a unified engineering path instead of parallel work on two platforms.

AI integration: Android becomes a stronger base for Google’s Gemini-powered AI experiences on laptops, tablets, and foldables.

Tablet competitiveness: Android tablets may finally rival iPads by leveraging both touch-optimized and productivity-focused Chrome OS features.

What It Means for Users and Developers

For users, the merge should bring:

-Access to a single, seamless ecosystem across phones, tablets, and laptops.

-A fuller library of apps running consistently across all devices.

For developers, it could mean:

-Fewer compatibility headaches and more uniform toolchains.

-Greater incentive to build for an expanded Android user base that now includes Chromebook users.

Remaining Questions

-Security & Updates: Chrome OS is known for automatic updates and strong security, how these will translate to Android-based Chromebooks remains unclear.

-True desktop experience: Will an Android-based desktop truly match Chrome OS in usability, or feel like a stretched mobile interface?

What’s Next?

Google appears to be testing Android’s desktop mode, including windowing tools and Linux terminal support. Reports also point to a new “Pixel Laptop” prototype running desktop Android instead of Chrome OS.

Meanwhile, the Chromebook release cycle has slowed significantly in 2025, hinting that Google may be preparing for a larger operating system transition.

