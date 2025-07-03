Google Veo 3 now in India: Create AI videos with voice, music and more

Google has brought its most advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3, to users in India. The company made this announcement weeks after introducing the model during its annual developer conference, Google I/O. However, the Veo 3 is currently only accessible to users who have subscribed to Gemini Pro. Google has rolled out its AI video generation tool Veo 3 in India for Gemini pro users.(Google)

Initially available only to Gemini Pro subscribers, the tool enables users to generate short video clips enhanced with sound, based entirely on text prompts or images.

Also read: Gemini’s dramatic apologies: Why Google’s chatbot sometimes says it should “switch itself off” after failing tasks

What is Google’s Veo 3?

Veo 3 allows users to create eight-second video clips that include speech, sound effects, and background music just from simple/creative text prompts or still images. The tool is designed to simulate real-life audio environments, which adds a layer of realism to the generated visuals. By combining visuals and sound, users can bring ideas to life with more detail than before. The AI generated videos are automatically marked with visible and invisible watermarks to indicate AI-generated content, with SynthID embedded to ensure authenticity and traceability.

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Since its unveiling in May, Veo 3 has drawn attention across social media platforms, especially on X. Users have posted videos created with the model, which has showcased everything from speculative historical scenarios to fictional encounters. The examples illustrated the tool’s flexibility and how it can translate creative prompts into short, animated scenes.

Google’s team has emphasised the role of imagination in using Veo 3, that encourages users to experiment with different types of content. A statement from the company highlighted how users are producing diverse videos, from alternative historical scenes to surreal visualisations, using the tool’s multimodal input system.

Also read: AI agents in corporate America: How autonomous AI is changing Fortune 500 operations

AI Safety and Responsible Use

As part of its release strategy, Google has restated its focus on responsible AI use. The company claims it is conducting thorough evaluations and red teaming exercises to test and improve Veo 3’s outputs. These steps aim to prevent harmful or misleading content and to ensure that AI video generation remains within safe and ethical boundaries.

What Other AI Platforms Think

Industry observers view Veo 3 as Google’s response to other AI video generators, including OpenAI’s Sora. According to Eli Collins, Vice President of Product at Google DeepMind, Veo 3 stands out for its ability to maintain real-world physics and produce accurate lip-syncing, alongside its use of both text and image prompts.