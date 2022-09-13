Google's advisory on Android smartphones below 2 GB RAM shouldn't be ignored

Google has announced it will stop its support for Android smartphones having only 1GB RAM. With the new Android 13 version, the company has made changes to Google Mobile Services (GMS) compatibility and has made it clear that Android phones must now have at least 2GB of RAM, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

Earlier, the tech giant had introduced a lite version of the Android mobile operating system- Android Go, specifically designed for ultra-budget smartphones. It ran on smartphones with less than 2 GB of RAM. However, now Google has decided to make changes in the lite version. The report mentions that Google has decided to kill it because 1GB of RAM is not enough to support the apps of Android Go.

Most of the new budget phones now come with RAM of 2GB or more, so that they can easily run the lightweight Android apps of the Go platform on the device. Google has also stated that the smartphones must have at least 16GB of internal storage to support the new Android versions.

Older devices will not get the update

Google is improving its Go platform and Android 13 Go will be an enhanced version. The report claims that the older devices having just 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage will now not receive the new software update. It is thus suggested to upgrade to a new device and abandon the low RAM phones.

Avoid buying phones with less RAM

At present, the minimum RAM limit has been set to 2 GB by Google, it is possible that this limit will be changed again with the next Android versions. Thus, customers must invest a little more to buy smartphones with at least 3-4GB RAM.

New features in Android 13

It has been a month since the release of Android 13. It comes with features that support a more robust data privacy wall, reducing notification overload, personalisation improvements, individual app languages and modern functionality while also carrying the ability to copy text from an image.

