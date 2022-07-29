Smartphones under 11,000 are budget-friendly and come with latest features

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Gone are the days when many people could not afford fully-featured smartphones due to their high cost. But now, almost every mobile manufacturing company tries its best to fulfil the requirements of the buyers. Now almost everyone can afford smartphones, and that too within their budgets. In this article, we tell you about the best feature-rich phones under ₹11,000. You can go for any of them.
Top 10 Picks
1. Redmi 9 Active
Redmi 9 Active is one of the best phones under the ₹11,000 budget. The phone features a large screen of 6.53 inches IPS with a 400 nit brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset offering GE8320 GPU. The additional customisation capabilities are present due to the availability of MIUI 12 custom interface. The phone has a dual camera set up, with 13MP as the primary camera and a front camera of 5MP water drop notch quality.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge battery life
|Camera not so good
|Fast charging
|Design in average
|Great performance for gaming and normal use
|Almost every port is present
2. Lava Z2 Max
Lava Z2 has introduced its 7 inches large screen smartphone with multiple useful features. This dual-SIM smartphone contains a long-lasting battery of 6,000 mAh power. It is best for the employees working from home or students who attend online classes. It comprises the latest specifications, which you cannot easily find in other smartphones available at this price. It runs the Android 10 OS with MediaTek Helio G35 quad-core processor. In addition, it has 32 GB of internal storage that is easily expandable to 256 GB.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Large LCD screen
|Less storage
|Massive battery power
|Average audio video quality
|Gorilla Glass protection
|Micro SD card slot
3. Tecno Spark Go 2021
Tecno Spark Go is a well-equipped smartphone with a 6.5” large LCD panel that provides you with different colours with HD resolution. It comprises a robust Quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that provides a brilliant performance. In addition, it includes the Android 10 Go edition with HiOS 6.2 layered software. Its 13-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel front camera allow you to click brilliant pictures.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Aspect ratio is good
|Insufficient storage
|Custom UI support by HiOS 6.2
|Average camera
|Fingerprint sensor
|Decent display
4. Realme C30
Realme C30 is another phone that falls within the budget of ₹11,000, and is loaded with many impressive features. It consists of a Unisoc T612 chipset, connected with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM, a 6.5” HD screen, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 5,000 mAh battery power. In addition, the phone is powered by Realmi UI and Android OS. Overall, it is a good phone in the category of the best phones under ₹11,000.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|UFS 2.2 storage
|Camera can be better
|Good battery life
|Micro USB port
|Decent performance
|Robust design
5. Infinix Hot 12 Play
Infinix HOT 12 Play is a feature rich smartphone that performs well. The HD + Punch Hole display offers a great visual experience and bezel advantage. The 6,000 mAh battery lets you use the phone throughout the day with enhanced productivity. Infinix HOT 12 Play gets supported by a Unisoc T610 processor, along with RAM of 4GB and ROM of 64GB to boost the performance.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent price
|No Gorilla Glass protection
|Dual LED flash present on both cameras
|NFC support not available
|Fingerprint scanner mounted on side
|Dedicated card slot for micro SD
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10A
Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a phone with a decent budget. It has a 6.53 inches LCD screen. The OS Android 11 is combined with the user interface MIUI 12.5 for software layering. It has two variants with RAM of 4GB and 6GB and ROM of 64GB and128GB, respectively. There is a single rear camera of 13MP and 1.80P resolution for video-making. It has a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor with a clocking speed of 2.0 GHz. Some additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, and HotSpot.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Genuine price
|Average camera
|Good battery life
|Not good for multitasking and gaming
|Multiple storage variants
|Dedicated micro SD slot
7. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry-level smartphone. The phone has a tall 6.5” screen and thin bezels. It has a 28nm Unisoc chipset, allowing users to perform regular tasks with little exposure to multitasking. The 8MP rear camera can record videos with 1080 P resolution. In terms of battery, it has 5,000 mAh Li-Po offering decent screen time. You can choose the black or blue colour as per your choice.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced Android 11OS
|Not good for heavy storage
|Huge secondary storage
|Video quality is average
|Good battery life
|Large display
8. Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i is the new entry-level phone offered by Realme that has a huge battery life and powerful Octa-core processor. It is one of the cheapest phones available under ₹11,000 by Realme. The phone reflects the personality and attitude of the young generation due to its street style and distinctive design. The display is a 6.5 inches touchscreen with resolution of 720 x 1600. The internal storage is 32GB, which can be extended to 256GB using the microSD card slot.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing design and colour
|Low on storage
|Decent price
|Not good for gaming
|Great battery life
|Splash proof coating
9. Moto E7 Power
Moto E7 Power is a smartphone that has a 6.51” HD display and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is decked with two cameras on the rear side, with 13MP as the primary camera. It includes a front camera of 5MP. The design is beautiful and sleek. The processing power is driven by the processor MediaTek Helio G25. In addition, the phone contains a 5,000 Li-Ion battery for extra power.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Battery
|Insufficient storage
|Clean software
|Average camera quality
|Robust body
|Water repellent body
10. Vivo VY15C
Vivo VY15C is a smartphone under the category of phones under ₹11,000. This branded phone is a feature-rich smartphone that is powered by an Octa-core CPU. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Apart from this, it consists of a dual camera setup, with 13 megapixels as the primary camera on the rear side and an 8-megapixel front camera that is good at capturing clear pictures. The 5,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging make the phone attractive to buyers.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life is good
|Rear camera could be better
|Decent front camera
|Less on storage
|Fast processor
|Average camera quality
|Huge display
|Product
|Price
|Redmi 9 Active
|8,799
|Lava Z2 Max
|7,299
|Tecno Spark Go 2021
|8,999
|Realme C30
|8,490
|Infinix Hot 12 Play
|9,799
|Xiaomi Redmi 10A
|8,999
|Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
|8,390
|Realme Narzo 50i
|7,499
|Moto E7 Power
|8,299
|Vivo VY15C
|9,499
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 9 Active
|Octa-core Helio G35
|RAM 4GB
|5,000 mAh
|Lava Z2 Max
|MediaTek Helio
|2GB
|6,000 mAh
|Tecno Spark Go 2021
|Quad-core
|2GB
|5,000 mAh
|Realme C30
|Unisoc T612
|3GB
|5,000 mAh
|Infinix Hot 12 Play
|Unisoc T610
|4GB
|6,000 mAh
|Xiaomi Redmi 10A
|MediaTek Helio G25
|3 to 6GB
|5,000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
|Octa-core
|2GB
|5,000 mAh
|Realme Narzo 50I
|Octa-core
|2GB
|5,000 mAh
|Moto E7 Power
|MediaTek Helio G25
|2GB
|5,000 mAh
|Vivo VY 15C
|Octa-core
|3GB
|5,000 mAh
Best value for money
We would pick the Lava Z2 Max as the phone that offers best value for money. The features it offers at such a low cost are amazing. The storage, the cameras, and the performance are just some of the reasons we suggest this phone to you.
Best overall
The Infinix Hot 12 Play is one of the best products rolled out by the Infinix brand in recent times. The 6000 mAh battery in this phone will ensure you do not have to be concerned about how long your phone will last on a single charge. The 8 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras account for realistic and vibrant pictures. The front camera is capable of producing some great selfies. Storage space is also huge, which is another plus point. The processor is efficient enough for excellent performance. Finding a phone with all these features for such a price tag is rare, so you must consider this if you are short on budget.
How to find the perfect phones under ₹11,000?
We have listed the best smartphones you can find at a price under ₹11,000. Check out each of them and the features they offer. Choose one according to your purpose of use and the specifications you have in mind for your phone. For example, if it is gaming that interests you, Infinix Hot 12 Play is the best buy. It has a powerful processor that is developed especially for gaming purposes. Camera, storage, battery, and processor are some of the features you should consider while selecting any phone for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which smartphone has more than 5,000 mAh battery power within a price range of ₹11,000?
There are two smartphones listed in the article that have more than 5,000 mAh battery power. These include Lava Z2 Max and Infinix Hot 12 Play. Both have 6,000 mAh battery power.
Q: What is the Android version present in Moto E7 Power?
Moto E7 Power has Android 10. It is not expected to get upgraded to Android 11 or Android 12.
Q: What are the best smartphones under a ₹11,000 price range?
You can choose any of the smartphones described in this article, as you will find the best feature-rich smartphones under the range of ₹11,000. But you can pick Vivo VY15C, Xiaomi Redmi 10A, or Tecno Spark Go.
Q: Which of the smartphones mentioned in this article are best for taking selfies?
Some of these smartphones might not be good for taking pictures, but Lava Z2 Max, Tecno Spark Go, Infinix Hot 12 Play and Vivo VY15C are best for capturing selfies. You can go for any of them.
Q: Does the Redmi 8A Dual have a face unlock feature?
The Redmi 8A Dual comes with an AI face unlock feature. This allows the user to unlock the phone easily with smooth face recognition in a secure manner.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.