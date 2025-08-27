Google’s new phone dialler update annoying you? Here’s how to get old look back easily

If your Android phone suddenly surprised you with an all-new dialler or phone app, you are not alone. It has happened to a lot of people using Android devices, and this is part of Google's Material 3 Expressive redesign, which the company has now started rolling out for the phone app. It is part of the larger refresh and brings a new design language to Android. However, with the redesigns, not everyone is happy, and you might not be either. The default Phone app has got a big update, and many are not too happy with the changes.(Bloomberg)

It merges the Home tab with Favourites and Recents, and shows everything in one view. The keypad gets its own separate space, and everything is a lot rounder. However, the biggest muscle memory change that users have needed to adjust to is how they accept calls, which now works through a horizontal swipe, just like it does on Apple's iOS. So, you have to swipe right to accept it, or swipe left to reject it.

At the end of the day, you or someone you know, like your parents, may not be happy with this big muscle memory change, and your parents might be asking you to change your phone back to how it was. So, if you're wondering how to get back the old dialler, read on for the details.

How to get the old dialler back?

Step 1: Firstly, open Settings, navigate to Apps, and then look for the Phone app. Now, you will need to tap on Uninstall. This is the first step. However, you still need to do a little more.

Step 2: Now, go to the Google Play Store and search for Dialler. You will see Phone by Google, tap on it.

Step 3: Now, navigate to the three-dot menu in the top right, tap on it, and then disable Enable Auto-Update.

That’s it. Your dialler should now hopefully be back to how it looked when you first got your phone, and it will not automatically update to the new version again.

Do note that this could indeed be a temporary fix, as if Google does force an update, and more importantly, updating apps is needed to fix looming security issues.

