Google’s parent gains 1920000 crore in just 4 days thanks to…

Google’s parent company added more than $230 billion ( ₹1920000 crore or 19.2 lakh crore in INR) in market value over four days after a favourable ruling in its landmark antitrust case. The surge followed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s decision on 2 September, which rejected the Department of Justice’s demand for a forced breakup of key Google assets such as the Chrome browser and the Android operating system. Google’s parent Alphabet gained over $230 billion( ₹ 1920000 crore or 19.2 lakh crore in INR) in market value after a U.S. court ruled against breaking up Google’s core businesses(Getty Images via AFP)

Alphabet’s stock rose 8 percent in extended trading and climbed more than 10 percent for the week. The rise contributed to a collective $420 billion increase in market value across the eight U.S. tech companies with trillion-dollar valuations, pushing their combined worth to $21 trillion.

Judge Mehta had previously found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in internet search. However, in his latest ruling, he concluded that the plaintiffs “overreached” in seeking divestiture of Chrome and Android. The judgment stated, “Google will not be required to divest Chrome; nor will the court include a contingent divestiture of the Android operating system in the final judgment.”

The decision not only lifted Google shares but also benefited Apple. The ruling allows Apple and Google to continue their multi-billion dollar agreement that keeps Google as the default search engine on iPhones and other Apple devices. This assurance removed uncertainty around one of the most lucrative partnerships in technology. Apple’s stock gained 3.2 percent during the week, adding to the overall positive sentiment in the sector.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities described the judgment as removing a “huge overhang” for Alphabet and eliminating a “black cloud worry” for Apple. They suggested the decision could pave the way for an expanded partnership between the two companies, including potential collaborations in artificial intelligence. Google’s Gemini AI models are expected to play a role in this future integration.

In a blog post, Google said it welcomed the court’s recognition of the risks posed by a forced breakup, although it raised concerns about how the requirements might affect users and privacy. The Department of Justice, in its statement, noted that the ruling acknowledges the need to prevent Google from applying similar anticompetitive practices in emerging areas such as generative AI.

The case, which began in September 2023, has been one of the most significant antitrust trials in recent U.S. history. Judge Mehta has ordered both sides to meet by 10 September for a final judgment, bringing the proceedings closer to conclusion.