Google’s web guide is the smartest way to search, if you know where to find it

If you’ve searched anything even remotely broad on Google lately like “how to start freelancing” or “travel tips for Japan”, you’ve probably spent more time skimming links than actually learning anything. Google’s new experiment, Web Guide, wants to fix that. Google web guide

Now live in Search Labs, Web Guide uses AI to group search results into topic-based clusters. Instead of a never-ending scroll of blue links, you’ll see subtopics like “tools for beginners,” “platforms to avoid,” or “common mistakes”. Each with a summary and curated links from places like YouTube, Reddit, or trusted websites. The goal? Faster exploration, less tab-hopping.

So how does it work?

Web Guide uses Google’s Gemini model to run your query through something called query fan-out. That means it automatically generates multiple versions of your question behind the scenes. Then it analyses and clusters the results by intent, giving you a guided, bite-sized roadmap of what you’re probably looking for. Let’s say you search “how to stay fit at home.” Instead of 10 random blog links, Web Guide might show:

“Best no-equipment workouts”

“Nutrition for home fitness”

“Free fitness apps for beginners”

Each cluster is expandable, summarized, and designed to get you to the right rabbit hole, faster.

Why it matters

Unlike other AI experiments like Google’s AI Overview or ChatGPT’s browser plug-ins, Web Guide is still link-first. You get AI summaries, yes, but the focus stays on directing you to real sources. It’s also toggled on in the “Web” tab only, so no. Your entire search experience won’t change unless you opt into it via Search Labs. Google says this is ideal for “exploratory” searches—vague, open-ended topics where people need a bit of hand-holding.

Should you try it?

If you often get lost in search rabbit holes or feel overwhelmed by irrelevant links, Web Guide might be worth a shot. It’s not a full-on AI chatbot. It’s just a smarter, cleaner way to browse the web with structure. Try it through Search Labs, and for once, maybe you won’t need to open 27 tabs to find what you’re looking for.