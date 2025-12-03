Government to launch zero-commission Bharat Taxi app to rival Ola, Uber, Rapido and others

The Union government is preparing to launch Bharat Taxi, a new digital mobility service designed to give commercial vehicle drivers an option outside private ride-hailing companies. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that the platform will operate under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative formed earlier this year under the MSCS Act. The government is planning to launch the Bharat Taxi app to support commercial drivers.(Unsplash)

During the discussion in the House, Shah said the government plans to introduce a cooperative-led mobile application to reduce drivers’ dependence on private aggregators, PTI reported. He added that the platform aims to give drivers more control over their income and working conditions.

Zero-Commission Model for Drivers

Bharat Taxi is expected to function on a zero-commission structure. Under this model, drivers will receive the full fare paid by passengers. Any surplus generated by the cooperative will be distributed among its members. The approach marks a shift from the commission-based system that private platforms follow, where a share of each ride goes to the company.

The proposed service is likely to include a simple booking process, clear fare information, real-time vehicle tracking and multilingual support. The cooperative plans to add verified driver onboarding, round-the-clock customer assistance and safety options for passengers. These features aim to build trust among users while giving drivers a uniform framework to operate.

Fixed Fares for Passengers

For passengers, the platform intends to introduce fixed fares without surge pricing. Fares will remain unchanged during peak hours, holidays or weather-related disruptions. The government views this as a way to bring greater predictability for users and reduce disputes linked to fluctuating prices.

The launch aligns with the government’s broader effort to strengthen digital public infrastructure and promote platforms that prioritise public interest. The cooperative model also gives drivers a role in decision-making and operational oversight, which could influence how other digital services evolve, particularly those that involve gig workers.

As the rollout nears, the focus will shift to the cooperative’s ability to onboard drivers, maintain service quality and operate at scale. The ride-hailing market already has established players, and the success of Bharat Taxi will depend on its reliability, usability and support from drivers who seek an alternative structure.

If the platform gains traction, Bharat Taxi may become a notable addition to India’s transport network by offering a system built on transparent rules and direct participation from the workforce that drives the service.