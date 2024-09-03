GPS trackers buying guide: How to choose the best device for vehicle and driver safety while driving

GPS trackers are invaluable for enhancing road safety and vehicle security. How do they help if your car is stolen? With real-time location updates, these devices enable swift recovery by tracking your vehicle's whereabouts. What about emergencies? GPS trackers with SOS buttons can instantly alert emergency contacts, ensuring quick assistance when you need it most. Additionally, if you’re navigating unfamiliar routes, these trackers provide reliable navigation support to guide you safely to your destination. Navigate to the perfect GPS tracker with our guide, protecting your vehicle and loved ones with real-time tracking and alerts.

How do GPS trackers promote safer driving habits? They keep an eye on your driving patterns, like speeding and sudden braking, which helps you adjust your behaviour for a smoother, safer ride. By choosing the right GPS tracker, you’re not just protecting your vehicle, but also boosting your overall safety on the road.

With these insights, you’re now ready to find the perfect GPS tracker that not only safeguards your vehicle but also enhances your safety on every drive. Let’s dive into the details of deciding a GPS tracker that truly meets your needs and keeps you and your loved ones secure on the road.

What is a GPS tracker and how it works?

A GPS tracker is like a high-tech watchdog for your car or loved ones, using satellite signals to keep tabs on their whereabouts. It gathers signals from satellites, pinpoints the exact location, and sends this information straight to your smartphone or computer.

For example, if your teen driver is running late, a GPS tracker in the family car allows you to check their real-time location with a simple tap on your phone. If the car suddenly stops or deviates from its route, you’ll receive instant alerts. This enables you to address any issues promptly, ensuring your loved ones are safe during their journey.

Overview of GPS tracker types: Features, pros, cons, differences, and best use cases

Types of GPS Trackers Features Pros Cons Best For Differences Vehicle GPS Trackers Real-time location tracking, geofencing, theft recovery, driving reports - Continuous tracking for theft recovery

- Alerts for unauthorised movements

- Easy to monitor via app - May require a subscription fee

- Installation might be complex Best for: Monitoring a single vehicle, tracking its movements, and recovering it if stolen. Focuses primarily on real-time tracking and theft recovery of vehicles. OBD-II Trackers Engine diagnostics, driving behavior monitoring, real-time tracking - Provides vehicle health diagnostics

- Monitors driving habits for safety

- Easy plug-and-play installation - Limited to vehicles with OBD-II ports

- May not offer as much real-time tracking detail Best for: Vehicles where engine diagnostics and driving behavior analysis are needed. Combines vehicle health diagnostics with driving behavior monitoring. Portable GPS Trackers Compact design, SOS buttons, flexible placement, multi-vehicle tracking - Versatile for personal and asset tracking

- Easy to move and hide

- Useful for emergency alerts - Battery life can be limited

- May require regular charging or maintenance Best for: Tracking multiple assets or people, personal safety, and emergency situations. Designed for flexibility and portability, suitable for various locations and personal use.

Essential key features of GPS trackers for road safety:

1) Real-time location tracking

Continuous location updates are crucial for maintaining vehicle security and ensuring quick recovery if stolen. For instance, if your car is stolen, real-time tracking allows law enforcement to pinpoint its exact location, leading to faster recovery. Additionally, if a driver is running late or takes an unexpected detour, you can easily monitor their route and ensure they’re safe.

2) Speed monitoring and alerts

Speed monitoring helps drivers stay within safe speed limits by providing instant alerts if they exceed the set speed. For example, if the tracker detects that your teen driver is speeding, you’ll receive an alert, enabling you to address any unsafe driving behaviours and encourage more responsible driving habits.

3) SOS button

In emergencies, the SOS button is a lifesaver. It sends an immediate alert with your exact location to predefined emergency contacts. For example, if you’re involved in a car accident and unable to call for help, pressing the SOS button will automatically notify emergency services and loved ones, ensuring a rapid response.

4) Geo-fencing

Geofencing allows you to create virtual boundaries on a map. When a vehicle crosses these boundaries, you receive instant notifications. For instance, if you set a geo-fence around your home and your car leaves this area unexpectedly, you’ll get an alert, helping you monitor the vehicle’s movement and prevent unauthorised use.

5) Accident detection

Accident detection features automatically detect and report collisions. When a crash occurs, the system sends an alert to emergency contacts and services. For example, if a sudden impact is detected, the tracker will immediately notify emergency responders and provide them with the vehicle’s location, ensuring timely assistance and potentially saving lives in critical situations.

6) Multiple user access

Multiple user access allows several people to monitor a vehicle's GPS tracker, enhancing shared responsibility for safety. For example, in a family, both parents can track their children's driving, ensuring someone is always aware of the vehicle's status, which promotes safer driving habits.

Top recommendations of GPS trackers:

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

The Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group is an excellent option for enhancing road safety and vehicle security. Here’s why:

Live tracking: Monitor your vehicle’s location in real-time, crucial for quick action in emergencies or theft situations.

Voice monitoring: Listen to your vehicle’s surroundings, adding an extra layer of security, especially for passengers.

Long-lasting battery: The powerful 10,000 mAh battery ensures continuous tracking without frequent recharging, ideal for long trips.

Ride start & geo-fence alerts: Get notified when your vehicle starts moving or crosses set boundaries, keeping you informed of its movements.

All-in-one subscription: Includes a one-year SIM data and app subscription, offering a hassle-free and cost-effective solution.

Who is it good for?

The Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker is ideal for families, bike enthusiasts, and those needing reliable real-time tracking and safety features across various vehicles. It's perfect for anyone looking to monitor their loved ones' journeys or secure their vehicles with ease.

Also read: Best portable car washers for on-the-go cleaning: Top 9 options to consider

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

Enhanced security: Provides real-time tracking, anti-theft alerts, and the ability to remotely cut off the engine, making it an effective solution against theft and unauthorised use.

Comprehensive alerts: Features engine on-off alerts, towing notifications, and accident detection, ensuring you're aware of any unusual activity or emergencies.

Installation support: Includes professional installation assistance, ensuring optimal setup and functionality for reliable performance.

Long-term data plan: Comes with 12 months of SIM data, offering seamless connectivity and uninterrupted tracking services.

Who is it good for?

The Qubo Wired Car GPS Tracker is ideal for vehicle owners seeking robust security and monitoring features, especially those concerned about theft and safety. It's also perfect for anyone needing reliable, professional installation and a long-term data plan for consistent performance.

Also read: Vacuum cleaner for car: 10 best options to consider before purchase

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

4G eSIM & plug n play: Easy installation with no additional data plan needed.

WiFi inside car: Provides connectivity for in-car devices and apps.

Instant engine on/off alerts: Monitor your vehicle's engine status in real-time.

Geo Fencing: Set virtual boundaries and get alerts if your vehicle moves outside them.

Driving behaviour monitoring: Track and improve driving habits for safety.

Tow alerts: Receive immediate notifications if your vehicle is being towed.

Who is it good for?

Ideal for vehicle owners seeking a hassle-free, comprehensive tracking solution with added connectivity features. Perfect for those who want real-time monitoring and advanced alerts to ensure vehicle security and optimise driving behaviour.

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

Global tracking: Provides global tracking through the Apple Find My app, ensuring you can locate your vehicle or belongings anywhere.

Long battery life: Offers up to 12 months of battery life, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

No SIM required: Operates without a SIM card, making it more convenient and cost-effective.

Versatile use: Ideal for tracking various items, such as keys and luggage, in addition to vehicles.

Who is it good for?

The JioTag Air BT Tracker is perfect for iPhone users who need a reliable way to track personal items and vehicles. It's ideal for those who want a long-lasting, SIM-free solution for keeping tabs on essential belongings.

Also read: Best home security camera: Add an extra layer of security for your loved ones with our top 8 picks

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

Wired hidden installation: Offers discreet installation, making it less likely to be tampered with or noticed by thieves.

Live location tracking: Provides real-time updates on your vehicle’s location, ensuring you always know where it is.

Engine ON/OFF alerts: Sends instant notifications if your vehicle’s engine is turned on or off, helping you detect unauthorised use.

Theft alarms: Includes theft alerts to notify you if the tracker detects suspicious activity, enhancing security.

Comprehensive coverage: Comes with a 1-year pre-recharged SIM and mobile app for easy monitoring and management.

Who is it good for?

The Onelap Micro Wired Hidden GPS Tracker is ideal for vehicle owners who want a discreet, secure way to monitor their cars, bikes, or trucks. It’s perfect for those who prioritise enhanced security and real-time tracking.

Also Read: Best car wash gun: Choose from the top 9 picks to consistently achieve a spotless finish whenever you wash your car

Why is this GPS tracker a smart choice for you and your vehicle's safety?

Wireless convenience: Easy to install and relocate, making it versatile for various applications like cars, bikes, and even school bags.

Real-time tracking: Provides continuous updates on your vehicle’s location, ensuring you’re always informed.

1-Year pre-recharged SIM: No additional data plan needed; the included SIM ensures hassle-free operation for a year.

Cross-platform app: Compatible with both Android and iOS, allowing you to monitor and manage your tracker from any smartphone.

Versatile use: Ideal for tracking family vehicles, personal transport, and even items like school bags, adding flexibility to its use.

Who is it good for?

The Onelap GO Wireless GPS Tracker is perfect for families who want to keep track of their vehicles, kids, and personal belongings with ease. It’s ideal for anyone requiring a versatile, easy-to-install tracking solution.

Explore some more options of GPS trackers:

Explore a few options for Bluetooth trackers:

Choosing the right GPS tracker is essential for enhancing road safety and protecting your vehicle. With features like real-time tracking, speed alerts, and SOS buttons, these devices provide critical support for monitoring and safeguarding your vehicle and its occupants. Ensure you choose a tracker that integrates well with your vehicle's systems, withstands environmental conditions, and offers an intuitive interface. By investing in a dependable GPS tracker, you’re not only securing your vehicle but also prioritising the safety of those who rely on it. Make an informed choice and drive with confidence.

FAQs on GPS tracker buying guide: 1. What should I consider when choosing a GPS tracker? When choosing a GPS tracker, consider factors such as battery life, accuracy, real-time tracking capabilities, and the type of GPS tracker that fits your needs—whether for personal use, vehicle tracking, or pet monitoring. Ensure the GPS tracker offers reliable performance and a user-friendly interface. Look for trackers with good customer reviews and support.

2. How does real-time tracking work in GPS trackers? Real-time tracking in GPS trackers works by using satellite signals to determine the device's location. The GPS tracker then transmits this data to a server via cellular or internet connections, allowing you to monitor the location live. This feature is particularly useful for tracking vehicles, pets, or personal safety.

3. Are there any subscription fees for using a GPS tracker? Yes, many GPS trackers require a subscription fee for their tracking services. This fee covers the cost of cellular data usage and access to tracking features. Be sure to check the subscription plans and costs associated with the GPS tracker before purchase to ensure it fits within your budget.

4. Can a GPS tracker be used for vehicle tracking? Absolutely! A GPS tracker is highly effective for vehicle tracking. It allows you to monitor the location, speed, and movement of your vehicle in real-time. Look for GPS trackers designed specifically for vehicles, with features like geo-fencing, historical tracking, and alerts for better management and security.

5. How long does the battery last in a GPS tracker? The battery life of a GPS tracker varies depending on its type and usage. Some GPS trackers offer extended battery life, lasting weeks or even months on a single charge, while others may need more frequent recharging. Check the battery specifications of the GPS tracker and consider your usage needs to choose one with an appropriate battery life.

