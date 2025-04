Grab new TVs from top brands at 60% off for all budgets: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more on discount

Thinking about a new telly? Now's the time. Amazon's got a massive TV clear-out happening. We're talking proper discounts – a full 60% off – on screens from the names you trust: new TVs, top brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, plus others. Movie night just got an upgrade... for less! Check out our TV deals.

Doesn't matter if you're after something basic for the spare room or a top-of-the-line smart TV, there's a deal for all budgets. Forget those prices you've been seeing; these are the real discounts. Time to upgrade your viewing without the hefty price tag.

Top offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

LG TVs, over 40% off

Want a top-notch TV without the top-tier price? LG TVs are now going for over 40% off. We're talking stunning picture quality and smart features, all at a seriously tempting discount. Upgrade your viewing experience without emptying your wallet. It's a smart move for your entertainment, and your bank balance.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung TVs at 40% off

Forget the usual sales spiel. If you've been eyeing a Samsung TV, now's genuinely a good time. They've knocked a solid 40% off a bunch of their range. We're talking those crisp, vibrant screens and the smart features they're known for. It's a straightforward chance to get a quality Samsung television without the usual hefty price tag. No need to overthink it; if you want a discounted Samsung TV, these Samsung TV offers are worth a look. You can buy Samsung TV online and save a decent amount.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sony TVs at 50% off

That dream Sony TV you've had your eye on? It's now at half the price. No catch, just a straight-up 50% saving on a range of their acclaimed Sony televisions. If you've been considering an upgrade and looking to buy Sony TV online, these aren't just Sony TV deals, they're a genuine opportunity to experience that renowned Sony picture quality for significantly less. Forget waiting for the 'right' moment; these discounted Sony TVs represent a rare chance to elevate your viewing without the usual premium cost.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

VW TVs at 60% off

Hold on, did you just read that right? VW TVs are going for a massive 60% off! Yes, you heard correctly. Forget those prices you thought were good; this is a whole different level of saving on VW televisions. If you've been considering a new screen and perhaps haven't looked at VW before, now is the time. Imagine getting a quality VW TV for less than half the usual cost. Grab yours today.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

TCL TVs at 60% off

Did your jaw just drop? Because TCL TVs are now a staggering 60% off! Forget those 'good deals' you've seen – this is a proper price slash on a range of TCL televisions. If you've been curious about TCL or are a long-time fan looking to buy TCL TV online, now is absolutely the moment. Don't let this opportunity pass you by – it's time to see your favourite shows and movies on a brand new TCL television at a price you won't believe.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

Best 55 inch smart TVs in March 2025: Top 10 models from Samsung, Sony, LG and more binge-watching movies and shows

Price Drop on TCL Smart TVs! Enjoy up to 75% discount on the best TCL TVs on Amazon

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

Best TVs under ₹30000 in 2025 with breathtaking 4K clarity, ultra smooth motion, and smart tech for next level viewing

FAQs on TVs What are key factors when choosing a TV? Consider screen size for your room, resolution (4K is standard), smart features for streaming, and the picture quality offered by LED or OLED technology.

How do I determine the right TV size for my space? Measure your viewing distance. Generally, multiply the diagonal screen size by 1.5 to 2.5 to find the ideal viewing distance in feet.

What's the main advantage of OLED over LED? OLED TVs offer superior contrast and deeper blacks because each pixel emits its own light, unlike LED TVs that use a backlight.

What should I check regarding connectivity? Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports for your devices (gaming consoles, soundbars), and built-in Wi-Fi for smart features.

What impacts the smoothness of on-screen motion? The refresh rate (measured in Hz) determines how many images are displayed per second; a higher rate means smoother action, important for sports and gaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.