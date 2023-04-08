GTA 6 fan-made trailer leaves gamers wondering, if Fortnite and GTA had a child

Gamers are eagerly anticipating the release of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, and a fan-made trailer has been making waves on Reddit, leaving fans floored. The trailer, created by 3D animator and Redditor GibbsonTV, has been described as what would happen "if Fortnite and GTA had a child". Screengrab from cinematic GTA 6 trailer shared by Redditor GibbsonTV.

Although the trailer is not official, it has received a lot of attention on the GTA 6 subreddit, and fans are loving it. The video shows a high-energy, action-packed sequence, with characters driving fast cars, fighting, and carrying out heists, all set to a pumping soundtrack.

While the characters in the trailer don't match the art style used for GTA characters, the animation and attention to detail are impressive. GibbsonTV has previously created fan-made trailers for other video games, showcasing his skills in 3D animation and game design.

It remains to be seen when the official trailer for GTA 6 will be released, but until then, fans can enjoy this impressive fan-made version. Who knows, maybe Rockstar Games will even take some inspiration from it when creating the official trailer. In the meantime, fans can continue to speculate and dream about what the next installment of this iconic franchise will bring.

