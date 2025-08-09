GTA 6 launch: All the fresh leaks about price, storyline and more

It is safe to say that GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever. With subreddits discussing new theories every day, and speculation rising about a potential price hike and the game's story, it is set to change the video game landscape. Furthermore, the next-generation version of GTA Online is also expected to entice players long after they have finished the main storyline. Gta 6 launches on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

That said, multiple leaks regarding the pricing and storyline have recently emerged, which has prompted us to consider what the game's eventual price might be: $100, $80, or the usual $70? Also, how long will the story be, and what will it feature?

Here is what reports suggest so far.

GTA 6 Pricing: What Take-Two's CEO Said

Considering the scope of the game and how the industry-wide trend is slowly favouring an $80 price point, many reports have suggested that the price of GTA 6 could be higher than what you would typically pay for a AAA title on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Some have even mentioned an outrageous $100 for the base game (via Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter).

While the price is still uncertain, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has commented on potential pricing and how “variable pricing” could come into play. Speaking to Variety, he said, “Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever. As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

GTA 6 Storyline: The Longest GTA Game Ever?

A recent report by GamingBible suggests that GTA 6 could be split into five chapters, with the story of Jason and Lucia inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, ultimately offering around 75 hours of playtime. For reference, GTA 5 took roughly 30 to 35 hours to complete, while Red Dead Redemption 2 took about 50 hours. Many speculate this would make it Rockstar’s longest storyline to date.

As for the story itself, most of it is set in Leonida, Rockstar's fictional take on Florida. It will feature various locations, with Vice City as the main setting, alongside others inspired by regions in Florida, such as Leonida Keys. However, based on cues in the trailer, part of the game could also take place in Liberty City, as one of the central characters, Lucia, is described in Rockstar's lore as being from there. And, eagle-eyes fans did spot a Liberty City number plate in the game's second trailer.