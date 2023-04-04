GTA 6 playing hard to get, millions of fans left in limbo as current-gen console release looms

Grand Theft Auto fans may have to wait a little longer for the release of the highly anticipated GTA 6, but that's not the only hurdle they'll have to overcome. Reports are suggesting that when the game finally drops, it could be unavailable to millions of players. Grand Theft Auto fans may have to wait a little longer for the release of the highly anticipated GTA 6.

The wait for GTA 6 has been long and painful for fans, with some waiting for its release since the launch of GTA 5 way back in 2013. And while we're edging closer to its release, industry insiders are predicting that the game will only be available on current-gen consoles, leaving PS4 and Xbox One players out in the cold.

But why the decision to exclude last-gen players? It's all down to the install base. Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive want to ensure that the install base is large enough to justify the game's release, and with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S being the current-gen consoles, it makes sense to release the game on those platforms.

However, this decision could have major implications for the game's success. When GTA 5 was released, it was at the end of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, meaning that the install base was already massive. But with GTA 6 only being available on current-gen consoles, it remains to be seen whether it can reach the sales heights of its predecessor.

For most players, the news that the game will only be available on current-gen consoles isn't a big deal. After all, they still have a couple of years to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. But for those in smaller and developing markets around the world, the news is not so good. They are likely to miss out on the game at its release and until PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are more readily available in their region.

So, while we may have to wait a little longer for the release of GTA 6, the bigger question now is: will it be as successful as its predecessor without the massive install base of the last-gen consoles? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, GTA fans will be eagerly awaiting its release with bated breath.