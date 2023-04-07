Home / Technology / GTA 6’s possible release date and platform exclusivity, it may even bypass PS4

GTA 6’s possible release date and platform exclusivity, it may even bypass PS4

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 07, 2023 08:28 AM IST

September 2022 footage leak and rediit leakers seem to confirm that GTA 6 will initially be exclusive for PC and next-gen console.

The gaming world is eagerly waiting for any updates on Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar. It’s been ten years since GTA 5 was released, but there has been no official word for GTA 6. It seems the game will probably bypass previous gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, instead may appear for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA VI Leak
GTA VI Leak

Notable September 2022 footage leak and leakers seem to confirm that GTA 6 will initially be exclusive for PC and next-gen console. One deleted Reddit leak also suggests that GTA 6 will be exclusive only for PS6, though there is less ground for this statement. But currently GTA 5’s performance drop in last-gen consoles and recent GTA Online updates laments that Grand Theft Auto 6 has a high chance to go for these new-gen devices.

Rockstar is notorious for their more delve and detailed work to redefine open world gaming. With their last title, Red Dead Redemption 2 they proved that Rockstar Games earned the credence as best RPG developer. So GTA 6 is also anticipated to continue this legacy. Needless to say that GTA’s latest installment will feature enhanced graphics and enriched gameplay mechanics.

Gaming Bible is a fucking nightmare of a website. They're making such a big deal out of something extremely obvious. OFC it's not gonna release for ten year old consoles.
by u/SheKilledMyNelson in GTA6

September 2022’s pre-alpha footage indicates that the new game will definitely feature more enhanced assets, realistic visuals, improved and realistic gameplay physics and enhanced dynamic lighting. It is obvious that Rockstar is taking time to optimize the upcoming intricate open world game for next-gen hardware. This new title will push PC and new-gen consoles to their top limit.

A recently deleted reddit post claimed a leak that GTA 6 will feature a massive Vice City map, dwarfing the State of “San Andreas”. So it’s very unlikely that last-gen consoles like PS4 or Xbox One can handle this massive open world title.

PS5 combo Concept (Image Credit: Reddit)
PS5 combo Concept (Image Credit: Reddit)

Reportedly, Rockstar Games is set to release GTA 6 in 2024 and fans can expect a trailer and gameplay reveal later this year. It is also possible that this latest installment may delay until the 2025 spring. However some experts also suggest that the game may not be live until 2026 holiday. Notably PS5 failed to achieve the same player base as their counterparts, so it’s logical for Rockstar to wait further and go live with PS6. They are waiting for a new console to attract a larger audience and persist for another 10 years.

ALSO READ| | GTA 6 leaked trailer raise questions and excitement. Is Lucia on the loose?.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
audience delay xbox release date rockstar games trailer gaming Xbox holiday + 7 more
audience delay xbox release date rockstar games trailer gaming Xbox holiday + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out