GTA 6’s possible release date and platform exclusivity, it may even bypass PS4

The gaming world is eagerly waiting for any updates on Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar. It’s been ten years since GTA 5 was released, but there has been no official word for GTA 6. It seems the game will probably bypass previous gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, instead may appear for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. GTA VI Leak

Notable September 2022 footage leak and leakers seem to confirm that GTA 6 will initially be exclusive for PC and next-gen console. One deleted Reddit leak also suggests that GTA 6 will be exclusive only for PS6, though there is less ground for this statement. But currently GTA 5’s performance drop in last-gen consoles and recent GTA Online updates laments that Grand Theft Auto 6 has a high chance to go for these new-gen devices.

Rockstar is notorious for their more delve and detailed work to redefine open world gaming. With their last title, Red Dead Redemption 2 they proved that Rockstar Games earned the credence as best RPG developer. So GTA 6 is also anticipated to continue this legacy. Needless to say that GTA’s latest installment will feature enhanced graphics and enriched gameplay mechanics.

September 2022’s pre-alpha footage indicates that the new game will definitely feature more enhanced assets, realistic visuals, improved and realistic gameplay physics and enhanced dynamic lighting. It is obvious that Rockstar is taking time to optimize the upcoming intricate open world game for next-gen hardware. This new title will push PC and new-gen consoles to their top limit.

A recently deleted reddit post claimed a leak that GTA 6 will feature a massive Vice City map, dwarfing the State of “San Andreas”. So it’s very unlikely that last-gen consoles like PS4 or Xbox One can handle this massive open world title.

PS5 combo Concept (Image Credit: Reddit)

Reportedly, Rockstar Games is set to release GTA 6 in 2024 and fans can expect a trailer and gameplay reveal later this year. It is also possible that this latest installment may delay until the 2025 spring. However some experts also suggest that the game may not be live until 2026 holiday. Notably PS5 failed to achieve the same player base as their counterparts, so it’s logical for Rockstar to wait further and go live with PS6. They are waiting for a new console to attract a larger audience and persist for another 10 years.

