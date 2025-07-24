Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Haier Civic X11 robot vacuum cleaners launched: Price in India and all key details

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 03:02 pm IST

Haier’s latest robot vacuum cleaners are here to make your life easier. Here’s everything you need to know.

Haier has expanded its lineup of robotic vacuum cleaners in India with the launch of the new Civic X11 Robot Vacuum Cleaner series. The company says these are ideal for the lifestyle of Indians, from pet owners to working professionals and seniors, and feature technologies like laser navigation, obstacle detection, and more.

Haier's latest robot vacuum cleaner lineup starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999.(Haier)
In this lineup, there are two models: the Haier Civic X11 RVC and the Haier Civic X11 Pro RVC. They are available at different price points, and have some differences. Here’s everything you need to know about these brand-new models in India.

Haier Civic X11 series features

The brand claims that the Haier Civic X11 RVC supports a 2-in-1 sweep and mop function, while the Civic X11 Pro RVC offers a 3-in-1 sweep, mop, and automatic dust collection feature. Both models come with advanced tech, including laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, and more.

They also offer 5000Pa suction power, a 2600mAh battery, and support for Google voice control. This means you can also control them using the HaiSmart app, as well as through Google or Android TV.

Useful for multiple surface types

The brand claims that these robotic vacuum cleaners are suitable for various surfaces, including rustic floors, hardwood, tiles, marble, carpets, and even linoleum. They are powered by DC brushless motors, which allow for low noise levels during operation and improved battery life. Both the Civic X11 and X11 Pro come with a 250ml dustbin and a 300ml water tank, allowing for long cleaning sessions.

Haier Civic X11 RVC and Haier Civic X11 Pro RVC price and availability in India

The Haier Civic X11 RVC is priced at 29,999, while the Haier Civic X11 Pro RVC costs 59,999. Both models will be available across various retailers, Haier’s official online store, and on Flipkart. They will be backed by a 12-month warranty, the brand says.

