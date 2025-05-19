Having signal issues on your mobile phone? Check 4 easy fixes that might solve it

Nowadays, cellular reception is something that we all generally have plenty of. However, in certain scenarios and in certain places, it could be possible that your mobile phone may not be receiving enough signal, affecting your communication needs. This could mean you are unable to access the internet with enough bandwidth or simply cannot connect to someone through a call. For most of us, cellular reception is generally stable, but at times, it can be unreliable and may need a few tweaks..(Pexels)

Having said that, there are various reasons which could be affecting your phone's ability to get good cellular reception, and there are several tricks that you can use to get a quick boost. Here, let us tell you about a few simple techniques that could help you get your cellular connection back. Read on.

Have you got a metallic case on your phone, or a phone case that is just thick? Remove it.

If you are in an area where the cellular reception is not great, and you couple it with a case that is quite thick, it might obstruct your phone's cellular connectivity by blocking its antennas. Things can become worse. So, if you're not receiving great reception, make sure you remove your case and try again. Also, it must be noted that some phone cases, especially bumper-style cases, are often made of metal, and this can totally obstruct a phone signal, as signals have a hard time travelling through metal. So, make sure to avoid metallic cases when you have a weak cellular connection.

Toggle on the airplane mode

Another simple reason why toggling the airplane mode on and off works is because when you do so, your phone actually looks for the nearest towers in your area, and it connects to the tower which has the best signal available. So, in case your phone was connected to a tower that had a poor signal, being able to connect to the nearest tower may actually solve your problems.

Check if your SIM card is worn out

Sometimes, when you often change SIM cards, the process of putting them inside and out causes friction, and it can eventually wear out your SIM. So, if you have a SIM card that is quite old, check if the contact points are okay. If they're not, ask your service provider to issue you a new SIM card. This could solve your problems.

Do a fresh start with your network settings

Sometimes, resetting your network settings on your phone can also help things become normal. To do this on an iPhone, you need to head to General, scroll down to Transfer or Reset iPhone, tap on Reset, and then select Reset Network Settings. You can do the same on Android as well, just search for Reset Network in the settings app (may differ depending on phone make and model).

