Hisense launches TV that costs more than 2 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, priced at Rs…

Hisense has announced the launch of its UX ULED RGB Mini-LED TV series in India. The range comes in two massive screen sizes - 100 inches and 116 inches, with the top-end 116-inch model priced at ₹29,99,999. The entry model, the 100-inch variant, is priced at ₹9,99,999. For perspective, the flagship TV costs more than two Mahindra Scorpio SUVs in India. Hisense UX series introduces RGB Mini-LED technology to the Indian market.(Hisense)

Display technology

The Hisense UX series introduces RGB Mini-LED technology to the Indian market. Unlike standard Mini-LEDs that use a single colour, this technology uses individual red, green, and blue LEDs across thousands of dimming zones. The company claims this setup allows 95% BT.2020 colour coverage and a peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. It also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Processing and features

The TVs are powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, which adjusts picture, sound, and power consumption in real time. The chipset at the centre of the system, the H7 picture quality processor, is supported by a 2-TOPS NPU for depth and clarity improvements.

The panels include 3D Colour Master PRO, which is PANTONE-validated for colour accuracy. MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation) is also available for smoother playback.

Audio system

Audio is handled by a 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround setup, developed in collaboration with Devialet. The system includes top-firing speakers, a built-in subwoofer, and support for WiSA SoundSend and eARC.

Gaming specifications

For gaming, the TVs come with 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). A dedicated Game Bar feature provides quick access to real-time gaming settings.

Smart features and OS

The Hisense UX series runs on the company’s VIDAA Smart OS. It supports 28 languages, including Hindi, and the company has committed to software updates for eight years.

Price and availability

The Hisense UX ULED RGB Mini-LED TV series will be available in India through select offline retailers as well as online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Pricing starts at ₹9,99,999 for the 100-inch model, going up to ₹29,99,999 for the 116-inch flagship model.