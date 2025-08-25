Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Camera, performance, and price compared

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: The foldable smartphone market is witnessing increasing competition, with brands refining clamshell designs year by year to attract users looking for compact form factors and larger displays with advanced features. Two of the most recent entries in this segment are the Honor Magic V Flip 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. While Samsung continues to build on its established foldable lineup, Honor is bringing aggressive specifications at competitive pricing. Let’s take a closer look at how these two devices compare in terms of their design, performance, cameras, battery, and price. Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Here's how these foldable rivals differ in design, performance, cameras, and price.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design and Display

Samsung has years of experience in the foldable market, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 reflects that maturity. It features a 6.9-inch main display paired with a larger 4.1-inch cover screen, which makes it easier to interact with apps when the device is closed. The device measures 6.5mm when open and 13.7mm when folded, with a lightweight 188-gram build.

In contrast, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 takes a slightly different approach. It is heavier at 204 grams and thicker, measuring 6.9mm when open and 15.5mm when folded. However, it offers a premium finish with special co-designed editions and carries higher durability ratings with IP58 and IP59 protection. Its main 6.82-inch screen is comparable to Samsung’s panel, but the external 4-inch display comes with a sharper resolution and LTPO technology, which enables a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Performance

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a chipset already proven for gaming, multitasking, and efficiency. Samsung, meanwhile, makes a notable shift by opting for its in-house Exynos 2500 processor instead of a Qualcomm chip. The Exynos line has faced mixed reactions in the past, but Samsung claims the new version can deliver performance close to Snapdragon’s latest offerings.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Cameras

Camera systems often define premium smartphones, and here the two models diverge sharply. Samsung retains the setup from its previous generation, offering a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP front camera. In comparison, Honor pushes higher specifications with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera. On paper, Honor’s configuration suggests greater versatility, especially for users prioritising detailed imaging.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Battery and Charging

The Magic V Flip 2 houses a 5,500mAh unit, the largest seen in a flip-style foldable so far. It also supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 houses a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery compared to its predecessor but remains smaller in comparison. Charging speeds are also slower, with 25W wired and 15W wireless options.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price Comparison

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 starts at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 66,900) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while the higher 16GB + 1TB option costs CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 91,300).

In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,21,999, placing it in a different pricing category compared to Honour’s offering.

Final Thoughts

Both smartphones bring different priorities to the foldable market. Honor offers a larger battery, faster charging, higher-resolution cameras, and competitive pricing. On the other hand, Samsung relies on its long-standing foldable experience, a refined design, and integration of its own chipset to appeal to loyal users. For buyers, the choice will depend on whether they value specifications at a lower cost or prefer Samsung’s established ecosystem and brand reliability.